WEST PITTSTON — NEPAHometownHeroes.com recently announced the launch of its new website dedicated to honoring the veterans of Northeastern Pennsylvania. This digital platform serves as a lasting tribute, preserving the legacy of veterans’ banners displayed in towns across the region.

NEPA Hometown Heroes has a deep commitment to recognizing the sacrifices and service of local heroes and offers a centralized, online gallery showcasing banners that line the streets of local communities. Each image tells a story of courage, commitment, and patriotism “At NEPAHometownHeroes.com, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect generations and celebrate the enduring spirit of our veterans,” Tom Obrzut Jr., NEPA Hometown Heroes founder, said. “Our platform fosters unity and gratitude, ensuring that the legacy of our hometown heroes lives on.”

Obrzut said the user-friendly website allows visitors to browse a growing collection of veterans’ banners, each representing a powerful chapter in the region’s history.

“It’s more than a gallery; it’s a tribute to the men and women who served with honor,” Obrzut added. Obrzut offers everyone to explore NEPAHometownHeroes.com and join in honoring the veterans who shaped our communities as well as discover the stories behind the banners and celebrate the strength and resilience of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Special thanks to Jerry Zezza of On Deck Graphics (Exeter) and Adam Chase of Kilowatt Socials (Scranton) for their contributions to making this website a reality,” Obrzut stated. NEPAHometownHeroes.com t-shirts are available for sale at The Crooked Branch, 212 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. All proceeds go towards the website’s annual hosting fee. For further information, contact Tom Obrzut at NEPAHometownHeroes@gmail.com.