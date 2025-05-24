Capt. Ann Bernatitus, of Exeter, was the second to ever receive the Legion of Merit Awrd and the first American to recieve the honor. President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 7th recipient of the award. She later donated her Legion of Merit Award to the Smithsonian Museum in 1976.

Local WWII research historian David Nagle was the featured speaker at the Trinity Church, West Pittston, when he spoke on local war heroes of WWII hosted by the West Pittston Historical Society on Wednesday, May 21.

Sherry Emershaw, a member of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, a recreated militia unit in PA, sat in on the program on WWII heroes.

WEST PITTSTON — Researcher David B. Nagle presented “A Memorial Day Tribute to World War ll Heroes from the Valley” on Wednesday May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in front of 60 people interested in local history.

West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) sponsored the program.

Military Genealogist, David Nagle, told stories of some of the unsung heroes from Luzerne County who fought in World War II, including West Pittston resident like one-time mayor, Robert “Red” Campbell.

His stories provided a unique side of the history of WWII stories where local heroes fought and died.

Related Video

Nagle, a native of Schuylkill County now residing in Franklin Township, has an undergraduate degree in Economics from Columbia University with a graduate degree from the University of Scranton.

He is a retired business executive who owns a travel agency along with his wife, which has afforded him the opportunity to visit all seven continents and over 50 counties, many of them in Europe. Nagle has served as a travel guide for our nation’s World War II Battlefields Tours of Europe where those from Luzerne County who were in combat where honored.

As a Military Genealogist, Nagle would research and do write-ups for families seeking to know more about their ancestors who fought in World War II.

WPHS President Mary Portelli said she was pleased with the large turnout and would look into holding future WPHS programs at Trinity Church.

At the conclusion of the program, WPHS hosted light snacks and refreshments