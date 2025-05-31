Home News West Pittston Cemetery flag replacement News West Pittston Cemetery flag replacement May 31, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Ruth Wright, along with her son Ethan, are shown taking part in replacing U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery sponsored by the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West PittstonAmerican Legion. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Fifteen-year-old Madison Doblovaski participated in replacing U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery along with her family on Saturday before Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Laurie Smith is shown replacing U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery in prepartion of Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Over 60 volunteers took part in replacing U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery on Saturday, May 25. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Ron Gitkos, right, organizer of the U.S. Flag replacement program at the West Pittston Cemetery, member of the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion, West Pittston, gives last minute instructions before the over 60 volunteers completed the tasked of removing old flags and replaced them with new ones before Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader More yjan 60 volunteers took part in the annual U.S. Flag replacement program sponsored the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion on Saturday, May 24. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Wyoming Area Catholic Builders Club members aided in replacing old U.S. Flags with new ones at the West Pittston Cemetery. Left to right: Lucy Dunn, Hannah Mohn, Grace Klein. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader ❮ ❯ WEST PITTSTON – Over 60 volunteers participated in replacing U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery on Saturday, May 23. The 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion sponsored the event. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Graduation time is here PA alumn graduatesfrom West Point Luzerne County court lease presented and debated View Comments