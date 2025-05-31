PITTSTON – Teagan Reboli, Pittston Area Class of 2021, graduated on Saturday, May 24, 2025 with a B.S in Organizational Psychology and Leadership from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is now a commissioned Second Lieutenant in the Army Aviation.

Throughout his four-years at The Academy, he has competed on the Army Sprint Football team, culminating in his first year where he started every game and finished a perfect 8-0-season beating Navy twice.

After graduation, he will report to Fort Novosel, Alabama to begin training as a helicopter pilot and officer in the United States Army.

He is also Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) Level 2 Trainer Certified, as well as Holistic Health & Fitness Integrator certified.