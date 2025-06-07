PA AMVETS State Commander Bernie McDonald (Post 189, Dupont) was one of those offering remarks at the Hughestown Heroes Day observance.

Over 30 people attended the Hughestown Heroes Day honoring those in the military, alive or deceased. The event was sponsored by the Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch headed by Lynda Hoban (at podium under gazebo).

Gold Star parent Al Kridlo, father of the late Spc. Dale J. Kridlo, added remarks at the Hughestown Heroes Day ceremony.

HUGHESTOWN – Hughestown Heroes Day was held on Saturday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day week at Memorial Town Square adjacent to the Hughestown Fire Hall.

“Hometown Heroes Day is a special day honoring both living and dead veterans who served in the military,” Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch, president said.

The borough’s Crime Watch sponsored the event.

Hoban opened the program adding her remarks followed by remarks from PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, PA AMVETS State Commander Bernie McDonald (Post 189, Dupont), Purple Heart recipient U.S. Army Capt. TJ Hromisin-Ret., Gold Star parent Al Kridlo, father of the late Spc. Dale J. Kridlo, and new Air Force enlistee, Mason Wilson.

The Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189 Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute as well as playing taps.

Attendees were offered refreshments at the conclusion of the event.

Twelve-year-old Ava Colarusso performed the National Anthem.