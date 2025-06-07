PITTSTON – The Wyoming Valley Run returns in 2025 to celebrate Global Running Day on Labor Day Sunday.

The 10-mile road walk/run race will take place on Sunday, Aug. 31, starting at downtown Pittston crossing over the Susquehanna River into West Pittston.

From there, the course runs south on Rt. 11, Wyoming Avenue through the boroughs of Exeter, Wyoming, Forty Fort and Kingston before crossing over the Market Street Bridge finishing at Public Square at downtown Wilkes-Barre.

A kick-off event for the Wyoming Valley Run took place on June 4 at Rodano’s, Wilkes-Barre.

“The Wyoming Valley Run Board will be promoting a new training program that they are offering titled ‘Couch to 10-Miler’,” Sarah Donahue Cianfichi, Wyoming Valley Run board member, said. “This program will lead new runners and walkers through a training program designed to get participants to accomplish the 10-mile race on Aug. 31.”

Cianfichi said details to come in the near future regarding the ‘Couch to 10-Miler’ program.

The Wyoming Valley Run is presented annually by Allied Services in partnership with AllOne Charities.

The Wyoming Valley Run has donated over $20,000 the last two years to various charities throughout the local community.

This year’s beneficiaries include The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, Northeast Sight Services, Patriots Cove, Dinner for Kids, and the Cancer Wellness Center. Registration is now open for the race at https://runsignup.com/wvr.

For further information on the race, go to: www.thewyomingvalleyrun.com.