YATESVILLE – The Pittston Kiwanis presented the 2025 Ron Faust Service Award to four Pittston Area graduating seniors during awards night on Tuesday, June 3 at the high school.

The Ron Faust Service Award is designed to provide recognition and financial assistance to students that have been active members of the Pittston Area Key Club.

This award is in memory of Ron Faust, a life long Kiwanis member who was dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

These recipients exhibit academic excellence, leadership ability, and provide service to their community following in Ron’s footsteps.

Related Video

These students are of high moral character and exemplify the principles of the Key Club and Kiwanis.

This year’s recipients are Hannah Garcia, Jake Grzech, Ashlynn Seldon, and Hailey Pointek.