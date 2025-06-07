❮
❯
PITTSTON – The 2025 Greater Pittston Co-Person of the Year awardees, Michelle Mikitish and Brandi Bartush, were honored at a reception at the Tomato Bar, Pittston on Tuesday, June 3.
The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mikitish and Bartush, president and operations director, respectively, were honored by The Sunday Dispatch and Times Leader Media Group.
Each recipient received a plaque from the Sunday Dispatch and a citation from the PA House of Representatives by PA State Rep. Jim Haddock.