Michelle Mikitish and Brandi Bartush, president and director of operations, respectively, were presented plaques and citations in their name being honored as the 2024 Greater Pittston Co-Person of the Year sponsored by the Sunday Dispatch and Times Leader Media Group. Shown left to right: Diane McGee, Times Leader Advertising director, Mikitish, Bartush, Kelsey Decker, Times Leader sales rep. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Celebrating Michelle Mikitish’s, center, accomplishment being chosen Co-Person of the Year for 2024 in Greater Pittston, are Melissa Caprari, left, and Julio Caprari, Greater Pittston Chamber members.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Michelle Mikitish and Brandi Bartush of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce where both selected 2024 Greater Pittston Co-Person of the Year by the Sunday Dispatch and the Times Leader Media Group. Sharing the photo are their spouces. Left to right: Tony Bartush, Brandi Bartush, Michelle Mikitish, Pete Mikitish.</p> <p>Michelle Mikitish and Brandi Bartush of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce where both selected 2024 Greater Pittston Co-Person of the Year by the Sunday Dispatch and the Times Leader Media Group. Sharing the photo are their spouces. Left to right: Tony Bartush, Brandi Bartush, Michelle Mikitish, Pete Mikitish.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>PA State Rep. Jim Haddock presented citations to 2024 Greater Pittston Co-Person of the Year, Michelle Mikitish, left, and Brandi Bartush, right, of the Greater Piitston Chamber of Commerce, recently at a reception held for the two at the Tomato Bar, Pittston.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON – The 2025 Greater Pittston Co-Person of the Year awardees, Michelle Mikitish and Brandi Bartush, were honored at a reception at the Tomato Bar, Pittston on Tuesday, June 3.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mikitish and Bartush, president and operations director, respectively, were honored by The Sunday Dispatch and Times Leader Media Group.

Each recipient received a plaque from the Sunday Dispatch and a citation from the PA House of Representatives by PA State Rep. Jim Haddock.

