WEST PITTSTON – Wyoming Area head baseball coach, Rob Lemoncelli, has announced the upcoming 7th Annual Warrior Baseball Camp from July 21 to July 23 at the Atlas Field, Erie Street.

The highly successful camp is for boys from six-years-old through 13-years-old. Cost is $100 per camper. Use the QR code to register or go to: https://tinyurl.com/bdhy9j3t. Include the camper’s t-shirt size that is included in the cost of the camp.

Camp is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. daily with one rain date on July 24. For further questions, contact Coach Lemoncelli at RLemoncelli@wyomingarea.org.

Make checks out to the Warrior Baseball Fund and remit to Wyoming Area School District, Attn: Rob Lemoncelli, 252 Memorial Street, Exeter, PA 18643