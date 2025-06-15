West Pittston resident, Harold Green, left, chats with Vettes for Vets organizer, Ron Gitkos, right.

Joe Stella, in foreground, a C7 Corvette owner, looks over a newer C8 Corvette convertible.

The raffles tent was very busy during the three-hour Vettes for Vets Corvette show. There was a merchants tent, as well as, a food tent.

After Agolino’s primary parking lot was filled, the secondary lot found at least 20 Corvettes parked on display.

WEST PITTSTON — The annual Vettes for Vets Corvette Car Show was held on June 8 at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lots.

According to organizer Ron Gitkos of the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion 542, 90 Corvettes were displayed over the three-hour event.

“This was a great year for us with 90 Corvettes coming out for the event,” Gitkos said. “We had a great day of selling raffle tickets, t-shirts, and 50/50 tickets. All the money raised is given back to the community through scholarships and donations.”

Food was provided by Nicki’s B3Q barbeque and music was furnished by DJ Joe Hussey.