WEST PITTSTON — The annual Vettes for Vets Corvette Car Show was held on June 8 at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lots.
According to organizer Ron Gitkos of the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion 542, 90 Corvettes were displayed over the three-hour event.
“This was a great year for us with 90 Corvettes coming out for the event,” Gitkos said. “We had a great day of selling raffle tickets, t-shirts, and 50/50 tickets. All the money raised is given back to the community through scholarships and donations.”
Food was provided by Nicki’s B3Q barbeque and music was furnished by DJ Joe Hussey.
