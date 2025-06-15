It is estimated 90 Corvettes were on display at the annual Vettes for Vets sponsored by the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion held on Sunday, June 8 at Agolino’s Restaurant’s two parking lots. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

It is estimated 90 Corvettes were on display at the annual Vettes for Vets sponsored by the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion held on Sunday, June 8 at Agolino’s Restaurant’s two parking lots.

After Agolino's primary parking lot was filled, the secondary lot found at least 20 Corvettes parked on display.

After Agolino’s primary parking lot was filled, the secondary lot found at least 20 Corvettes parked on display.

The raffles tent was very busy during the three-hour Vettes for Vets Corvette show. There was a merchants tent, as well as, a food tent.

The raffles tent was very busy during the three-hour Vettes for Vets Corvette show. There was a merchants tent, as well as, a food tent.

Joe Stella, in foreground, a C7 Corvette owner, looks over a newer C8 Corvette convertible.

Joe Stella, in foreground, a C7 Corvette owner, looks over a newer C8 Corvette convertible.

West Pittston resident, Harold Green, left, chats with Vettes for Vets organizer, Ron Gitkos, right.

West Pittston resident, Harold Green, left, chats with Vettes for Vets organizer, Ron Gitkos, right.

WEST PITTSTON — The annual Vettes for Vets Corvette Car Show was held on June 8 at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lots.

According to organizer Ron Gitkos of the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion 542, 90 Corvettes were displayed over the three-hour event.

“This was a great year for us with 90 Corvettes coming out for the event,” Gitkos said. “We had a great day of selling raffle tickets, t-shirts, and 50/50 tickets. All the money raised is given back to the community through scholarships and donations.”

Food was provided by Nicki’s B3Q barbeque and music was furnished by DJ Joe Hussey.

