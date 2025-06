Reel in the Years drummer Richie Kossuth gets a little help from his star guest drummer, Quentin Sapiego.

The Victory Sports athletes got busy dancing during the summer dance party at Pittston Twp.

Gloria Vacula, left, and Sand Wazeter, right, were busy in the kitchen serving pizza during the Victory Sports Summer Dance.

Christina Wesley hamming it up for the camera during the Victory Sports Summer Dance.

PITTSTON TWP. — Victory Sports athletes were treated to a summer dance at the Pittston Twp. Bicentennial Park Pavilion on Tuesday, June 10.

Athletes were treated to pizza and soft drinks while listening to the sounds of Reel in the Years.

Fred DeSanto serves at president of the Victory Sports League.