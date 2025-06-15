WEST PITTSTON — Looking for a creative space to work on your current project?

Whether you’re knitting, scrapbooking, painting, or working on any other craft, Bring Your Own Craft Night is the perfect place to get inspired and connect with fellow craft lovers at the West Pittston Library.

Bring your materials and dive into your project while enjoying the atmosphere of the library.

“This is an informal and welcoming event where you can work at your own pace, chat with others, share ideas, and offer or receive encouragement,” Kendra-lee O’Brien, adult program coordinator, said. “Hot tea, coffee, and light refreshments will be available to keep the creativity flowing. If you’re stuck or need some advice, there’s no shortage of helpful hands and positive energy to support you.”

Related Video

Grab your latest project, unwind at the library, and get your craft on with other creative folks.

According to O’Brien, no experience necessary — “Just bring your passion for making.”

Class is Monday, June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public.

While this is an adult class, teens may attend, but please contact Kendra-lee at kobrien@luzernelibraries.org prior to the event.

Donations are always welcome and will be used for future programs and events.