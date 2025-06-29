Pittston City Farmer’s Market will open for business for the first time in 2025 at the lower Tomato Festival lot on Tuesday, July 1. The market will be onsite each Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until November.

PITTSTON — Now that summer has finally arrived, that could only mean one thing at downtown — the Pittston City Farmer’s Market is back.

Starting from this Tuesday, July 1, and every Tuesday from between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., through November, local farmers, bakers, and food merchants will occupy the Tomato Festival lower lot providing fresh fruits and vegetables and other seasonal goodies.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager has announced this year’s Pittston City Farmer’s Market will offer a new addition — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will now be accepted.

“We are super excited to offer SNAP, it’s the first time we are excepting SNAP,” Kroptavich said. “We’ve never been able to accept SNAP and believe this will help a lot of the seniors and others that use SNAP in the community. About 90% of our farmers take SNAP

In order to take advantage of the SNAP/EBT benefits, you have to stop by the Downtown Pittston Partnership tent. Once you show your card, you will receive $1 or $5 tokens.

Once you receive your tokens will be off to purchase fresh produce, meats, eggs, breads, honey, and plants to grow food.

Some of the vendors participating at this year’s Pittston City Farmer’s Market are: Brace’s Orchard, Golomb Farms, Rowland’s Farm, Beta Bread Bakery, Radle Farms, Maple Hill Honey, Hoppy’s Farm, Back Mountain Microgreens, CEO will be doing food demonstrations, and much more.

This year, Kid’s Day will be back taking place on July 15 and August 12 featuring an exercise class, Library Story Time by the Pittston Memorial Library, face painting, an ice cream truck, and more.

Entertainment by Reel in the Years will perform each week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.