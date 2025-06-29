JENKINS TWP. — Jenkins Twp. Lions Club will once again sponsor scholarship awards for the coming year. The goal is to award a Jenkins Twp. undergraduate college applicant with a $500 scholarship in helping to further their education.

Tom Ruskey and Bob Linskey are program co-chairs of the scholarship program.

According to Stanley Rovinski, Jenkins Twp. Lions Club president, in 2024, the club met its goal, awarding 16 scholarships to all 16 applicants who applied.

The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club will endow three awards and the following donated gifts in 2024.

• Conlon family in memory of parents Jim and Jean Conlon.

• Albert family in memory of Jack and Dorothy Albert.

• Jones family in memory of deceased Lion, Robert Jones.

• Ruskey family in memory of Mary Ruskey.

• Joseph Bradigan, in memory of Grandfather and educator, Frank Bradigan.

• McGarry family in honor of parents Raymond and Ann McGarry.

• Linskey family in honor of Donna Casey.

• Steve Vitek in memory of his mother.

• Florence Para, wife and family, in honor of Joseph Para.

• Brian Reese of Reese Networking Computer Services.

• Jenkins Twp. Board of Supervisors in honor of deceased Veterans.

If anyone wishes to provide an endowment in a deceased loved one’s name or are a business that wishes to gift a scholarship, contact Bob Linskey at 570-212-0724.

To be eligible, the student must be a resident of Jenkins Twp., have completed a year at an accredited institution and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

The awards will be drawn by lottery, and the deadline for submission is July 31, 2025. Only undergraduates will be eligible.

Applications will be available July 1, 2025, and may be obtained from any Lions Club member or by calling Tom Ruskey at 570-407-3268 or Bob Linskey.

Applications will also be available at the Jenkins Twp. Municipal Building.

The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club has sponsored this program for 49 consecutive years.