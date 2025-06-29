Six months down and six to go, and all of a sudden, the year is flying. Seems to be that way every year once summer arrives. As a matter of fact, if any season goes by in a blink of an eye, it’s summer.

Just the other day, the City of Pittston was advertising the Tomato Festival in August. I’m hanging on to June as much as possible, but when I saw the ad, I got depressed.

The Tomato Festival always marked the end of summer before the students go back to school, and maybe the feeling of the end of summer is ingrained in me from childhood, but it is sad.

Granted, from the end of August until the end of October or so, the weather is extremely enjoyable and there’s nothing like capping off the summer-type weather than the fall foliage.

Now that the summer is here, even though the summer switch was shut off this past Thursday evening and Friday, it’s coming back to pretty much, the mid-to-upper 80s. I, for one, do love those 90s.

As I said to someone this past week, the 90s are my wheelhouse and I love when they show up.

Speaking of summer, when you think of summer in the City of Pittston, you think farmer’s market.

The Annual Pittston City Farmer’s Market will begin on Tuesday, July 1 and continue all through the summer and deep into the fall ending in November.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily where you can find all the locally grown produce and fruit in our area as well as other items to tickle the palate.

There will be entertainment by Reel in the Years from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, there will be two designated days for children on July 15 and August 12 that will be packed with fun and excitement.

For those of you utilizing the SNAP program, this will be the first year the Pittston City Farmer’s Market will accept them according to Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main St. manager.

Things are happening again in the Tomato Capital of the World when a groundbreaking ceremony took place this past Thursday for the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance (GPRA) on their new $8 million facility to be erected at the site of the former Triangle Motel.

The dignitaries, residents, and media that showed up for the event, was impressive.

By building the new GPRA, that will make room for the city’s plans to raze the current GPRA building on Main Street to build a four-story structure for retail and housing as a part of the seven-story Market & Main project to include the new American Theater.

Of course, this week is the Fourth of July, so please be careful if you are shooting off your own fireworks.

If you are like me and rather see a nice display nearby, check out the City of Scranton display on Thursday, July 3 at 10 p.m., PNC Field, Moosic will hold their fireworks on July 4 and July 5 following the game, Kirby Park on July 4 at 9 p.m. If you feel like taking a drive to Tunkhannock, fireworks will be set off at the Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field at 9 p.m. on July 3.

If you would like to get a jump on the fireworks display, tonight at the Luzerne Co. Community College parking lot, fireworks will kick off at 9 p.m.

At least the working class will have a nice three-day weekend and maybe a few barbeques as well.

Last week I wrote what some would consider a controversial column on the topic of Wyoming Area merging with Pittston Area.

It’s been a concept for many, many years and this isn’t the first time it’s been brought up.

Wyoming Area School board member, Atty. Peter Butera, made an attempt to get fellow board members to explore the possibility.

The vote was 5-4 in favor of not doing so, but after the meeting, a few of the no votes said differently.

I don’t get that, Butera made a motion at the last board meeting to amend the agenda to add an item to create a committee to explore the possibility of a merger with another school. Isn’t that like going window-shopping without buying anything?

What would the harm be in an exploring the possibility? I’m curious to know why the four voted it down.

Taxes at Warriorland have gone up 15.5% over the last three years and I can tell you, they have steadily gone up over the last 15 years that I could remember.

I don’t know about you, but my salary hasn’t gone up 15.5% over the last three years and it’s starting to tug on me to the point where there is no long the warm feeling of living here.

Ladies and gentleman of the Wyoming Area School Board, I think it’s time to make some hard decisions to cut back, not here and there, but everywhere.

Taxpayers have gone on too long without the board having consideration for them instead of looking in the mirror.

When I posted my column on my Facebook social media page, there seemed to be a lot of people in favor of a merger with another school and of course, there were detractors.

I’m a bit disappointed that Atty. Butera has all but given up on the chance to explore a merger; stay tuned.

