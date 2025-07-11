The Wednesday stop will celebrate President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’
Vice President JD Vance will visit West Pittston on Wednesday, the White House announced Friday morning.
The location has not yet been announced.
The vice president will deliver remarks following the successful passage and signing of “the greatest legislation for American workers in history,” President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, according to the announcement.
This event will be open to the press.
Related Video