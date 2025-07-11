Vice President JD Vance speaks during the Ohio Republican Party dinner, Tuesday, June 24, in Lima, Ohio. AP Photo

Vice President JD Vance speaks during the Ohio Republican Party dinner, Tuesday, June 24, in Lima, Ohio.

AP Photo

Vice President JD Vance will visit West Pittston on Wednesday, the White House announced Friday morning.

The location has not yet been announced.

The vice president will deliver remarks following the successful passage and signing of “the greatest legislation for American workers in history,” President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, according to the announcement.

This event will be open to the press.

Related Video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR