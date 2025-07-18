WILKES-BARRE — The Board of Directors of Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley (CSC) recently announced the appointment of Christopher Boyle as president and CEO, effective July 1.

Boyle succeeds Mike Hopkins, who led the organization since 2008.

The two leaders have worked closely over 17 years, facilitating unprecedented growth to now serve 15,000 people annually across 41 counties in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.

Boyle previously served as chief operating officer overseeing mental health and primary care operations, and as Chief Human Resources Officer since 2008.

Related Video

Prior to CSC, Boyle worked in progressive leadership roles in human resources and financial management at American Asphalt and Pride Mobility Products Corporation.

He graduated from Delaware Valley College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a focus in accounting.

Concurrently with Boyle’s appointment, CSC also reached an important milestone to preserve its mission of serving the region’s families — designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center, Look-Alike (FQHC-LAL) by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

As an FQHC-LAL, CSC will expand its integrated model of care for all ages in collaboration with Conyngham Primary Health Care Center and the Substance Use Disorders Program. The designation provides financial and other incentives to ensure open access for underserved populations.

As more services qualify under the FQHC-LAL model, Boyle said the agency will scale its clinical programming to reach more indigent families with mental health and primary care.

“FQHC-LAL status has been a two-year effort that will help safeguard the long-term viability of programming by supporting HRSA’s goals to improve care access for under-served families in NEPA,” Boyle said. “We look forward to making improvements that will better serve our community in addressing their total health needs.”

Founded in 1862 and headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, CSC includes the Robinson Counseling Center for adults and Conyngham Primary Health Care Center for all ages, with additional mental health service locations in Tunkhannock, Honesdale, and Hazleton.