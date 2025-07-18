WILKES-BARRE — Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) is under new leadership.

NEPIRC’s board of directors recently announced the promotion of Drew Mackie to the role of president/CEO, effective July 1.

Mackie will lead the organization with the mission to empower small and mid-sized manufacturers with world-class assessment, performance evaluation, training and consultative services.

The NEPIRC team provides consultative and training services to more than 1,000 firms and 44,000 manufacturing employees across an 11-county region of northeastern, northern and parts of central Pennsylvania helping them grow and thrive in a highly competitive global manufacturing economy.

In a search that spanned the nation, Mackie’s appointment is a testament to his distinguished career of more than 23 years of experience in client services and small business manufacturing support.

NEPIRC Board President Gregory Stanton, who led the executive search committee that vetted 44 applicants, expressed enthusiasm about Mackie’s appointment, stating, “Drew’s experience was unmatched in the search, and his deep commitment to our center’s mission resonates profoundly for our future.”

Stanton said that after a thorough national search, the best candidate was in front of them at NEPIRC.

“We are confident that Drew’s vision, combined with the dedication of the NEPIRC staff and the support of our community of manufacturers, will lead NEPIRC to even greater heights,” Stanton said.

Prior to his appointment to President/CEO, Mackie held the position of executive vice president at NEPIRC for nearly three years, and CFO, a position in which he focused on the center’s program management, staff leadership and grant compliance, for nine years.

In addition to overseeing all the center’s programmatic activities, Mackie was responsible for increasing the visibility, reach, and outcomes of the center’s mission and strategy, and supporting the manufacturers within the center’s 11-county region.

“It is with great honor and appreciation that I accept this promotion. I have deep respect for the depth and breadth of services NEPIRC offers,” Mackie said. “I am deeply grateful for the trust the Board of Directors has placed in me, and enthusiastic about leading the center into its next chapter of growth and impact to the region.”

Mackie, who is a certified public accountant, was a partner at the accounting firm Ginader Jones & Company LLP, where he focused on client support and compliance activities. He also served in the senior and staff accountant roles, illustrating his ability to adapt and advance within challenging environments.

Mackie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Scranton and is a graduate of the Tab Wilkins Emerging Leaders program from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) The Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP).