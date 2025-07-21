Luzerne County Council is set to vote Tuesday on two AFSCME District Council 87 union contract memorandums that update compensation for some positions, according to the voting meeting agenda.

The first memorandum of understanding would increase wages by $6,000 for three current GIS/Mapping Department analysts after a fourth vacant GIS analyst position is eliminated to cover the cost. The GIS analysists and their new base salaries if the increase is implemented: Lewis Abram, $60,845; Christina Polomchak, $58,478; and Christopher Zim, $61,296.

The second memorandum would change the starting salary of the election bureau voting system specialist position to $48,000 in the union contract’s job classification section.

Tuesday’s voting meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted under council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Vehicle repair

The administration is asking council to authorize a contract with McCarthy Tire Service Co. to maintain and repair county-owned trucks and vehicles, the agenda said.

Two companies responded to the county’s public solicitation, and McCarthy was the lowest responsible bidder, the agenda said.

The two-year contract will run through July 12, 2027, and work will be funded through the county’s Liquid Fuels account, it said.

The county has contracted with McCarthy Tire in the past for this service and paid the following, it said: 2024, $81,000; 2023, $87,000; and 2022, $50,000.

Litigation settlement

A proposed $42,500 litigation settlement with past county 911 worker Michelle Castner is also on Tuesday’s voting agenda.

Castner had sued the county in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleging 10 counts of discrimination, harassment and/or retaliation, the agenda said.

Council is scheduled to discuss the settlement in a closed-door executive session before the meeting, the agenda said.

American Rescue

Two county federal American Rescue Plan Act funding recipients are seeking modifications that do not change their project scope or increase costs, the voting agenda said.

The Hazleton City Land Bank is asking for an extension until the end of this year to spend its $500,000 allocation to renovate vacant or abandoned properties.

Its submission said the land bank has acquired 12 vacant parcels along Thompson Street and is in the process of proceeding with two final purchases in that area that had been held up due to delays identifying the correct estate executor.

“A developer has expressed strong interest in the site and is preparing to move forward with a proposal to construct 40 townhouse units. This development would not only bring quality housing to the area but would also significantly contribute to improving the local tax base,” the request said.

In the second request, the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania is asking to reconfigure the budget for its $1.1 million project based on bids, the agenda said.

This project will fund a master plan for recreational enhancements in the area of Nesbitt and Kirby parks and initial work concentrated on the Kirby Park pond, including a trail, water quality improvements and new lighting, officials have said.

The Jewish Community Alliance had agreed to serve as a pass-through entity for the multi-municipal project to be completed, with representatives stressing no funding will go to the alliance.

Work session

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) will brief council on the recently completed 2024 audit during Tuesday’s work session, which follows the voting meeting.

The county brought in $307 million last year and spent $302 million, the audit said. After other positive and negative financing sources were factored in, the $5 million surplus increased to $6.77 million, it said.

Despite net gains overall, the general fund operating budget portion sustained a loss, the audit indicates.

General fund expenses exceeded revenues and other financing by $1.79 million in 2024, it said. As a result, the year-end surplus balance carried on the county’s financial books decreased from $28.8 million on Dec. 31, 2023 to $27 million on Dec. 31, 2024.

The county has operated without a real estate tax increase in 2024 — the year covered by this audit — and 2025.

Further work session discussion also is scheduled on the proposed alteration of a residency requirement that a past council majority had implemented in a 6-5 vote in 2016.

The county manager, eight division heads, prison deputy warden, sheriff and heads of emergency management and 911 are subject to the policy, which requires those hired to establish residency within six months of their employment.

Council recently voted to introduce an ordinance that would waive the residency requirement for existing employees promoted to these positions if they already have at least five years of continued county employment.

Councilman Harry Haas said he will propose an amendment to eliminate the restriction entirely to widen the applicant pool for these positions.

The county administration said the residency requirement has “hindered the recruitment, selection and retention of candidates” for these positions.

The ordinance would require a public hearing and majority council approval at a future meeting for passage.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.