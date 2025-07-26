WEST PITTSTON — As a part of the Adult Summer Reading Program: Color Our World, the West Pittston Library will be holding a local authors forum on Tuesday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at the library.

Seats fill up fast so Kendra-lee O’Brien, Adult Program coordinator, suggests registering for the forum. Attendees may have a chance for a prize by registering for the program at https://forms.gle/bLohVLkaDLHd2z4n7.

According to the library website, you will get a chance to meet and hear from local authors from “right here in our own backyard.”

Authors will have a chance to share the inspiration behind their books, the ins and outs of their publishing journeys, and what it’s really like to bring a story to life from blank page to bookshelf.

Related Video

O’Brien said in addition to local writing talent, a publisher will be on-site as well.

“This is part of our Summer Reading Program, “Color Our World” is the theme so it’s is about art and artists and the diverse stories and colors we all bring into the library,” O’Brien said. “Every month we have a writer’s workshop and this summer instead of the writers workshop we are hosting a local author’s forum.”

O’Brien said the forum is geared towards local small authors or writers just getting started or even authors that wrote one book. There will be one publisher taking part as well.

There will be a Q&A session, including a segment, where writers can sell and sign their books.

The forum will give attendees a chance to hear from those that have gone through the process of writing and getting their book published or even self-published.

If you are entertaining the idea of writing a book, this forum is for you.

One such author on hand will be Steve Snyder, who authored “God, Are You Kidding Me?” – The Misadventures of a Central Pennsylvania Farm Boy.”

Snyder said the book is a memoir detailing his childhood in Central Pennsylvania offering a personal, nostalgic and anecdotal look at life through his memories from the point of view of a farm-boy identity.

The book centers around Snyder’s nine lives, during which he encountered several near-death experiences and other mishaps that could possibly hit home to many of the readers.

“I was an ADD kid and it gave me the idea I was invincible,” Snyder said. “I would jump into things without cost, I would do things because I thought it was a good idea and I would do it with extreme enthusiasm, which often got me in trouble.”

He wrote the book in three segments: farm life, college life, and marriage life.

Snyder eventually married a native of Pittston, the former Ann Kudey, eventually settling in Greater Pittston.

At 74 and retired from a career in sales, he is excited about telling his life story through his book.

Other authors to appear at the forum are: