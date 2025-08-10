Exeter Barber Henry ‘Buddy’ Cassetori retires after 64 years

EXETER — After 64 years, Henry “Buddy” Cassetori has decided to hang up his pair of scissors and retire from the barbershop business.

Buddy has been a mainstay on Wyoming Ave., and everyone in town and the surrounding area either had a haircut by him or definitely knew of him.

He didn’t have to travel too far to work as his barbershop was connected to he and his and wife Patty’s home next to Esposito’s Shoes.

Buddy, who will turn 85 years old on Aug. 29, felt it was the right time to retire and well deserved.

His good friend and neighbor of decades, Ed Esposito, decided to have a surprise retirement party at Esposito’s parking lot.

Members of the famed Esposito Social Club, who meet once a month, are a group of guys that gather in front of the shoe store once a month for socialization, decided to throw the celebration in Hank’s retirement.

In addition to his wife, Patty, his daughter, Carla traveled from New Jersey to join the party. Daughter, Deanna Lombardo, from Bethlehem, Pa., could not make it but FaceTimed with her dad.

“My dad had a wonderful time,” Carla said. “He was so surprised with all Eddie (Esposito) and Lisa (Schmidt) did to make it so special for his retirement. The August ‘25 Esposito social club will surely be remembered by all the friends that supported my dad.”