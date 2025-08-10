It’s been a long week for me with putting together the Official 2025 Tomato Festival Guide by the Times Leader Media Group and this week’s Sunday Dispatch. A bit of double time for me but in the end, I’m pleased with the way the Tomato Guide worked out.

I know I keep saying it but it’s just crazy how time is flying by and it seems like I just did the 2024 Tomato Fest Guide about six months ago.

I’ve written so much this past week, even my high school English teacher, Tony Capitano, would be shocked. Well, come to think of it, he’d be shocked if I was able to compose a complete sentence making sense. I’ve come a long way and I’d hope I’d make him proud. He was a huge influence on my in my early days.

I know City of Pittston officials are excited about the upcoming festival and the grounds are looking great recently being sealed and lined.

It won’t be long before you see the bandshell put in place and the tents being erected for food vendors.

The entertainment lineup is all signed and sealed with a few tribute bands, tons of local talent, and a tribute to the late Danny Argo. Danny was a staple for decades in performing at the festival. Even though he will not be here physically, he will be there in spirit, as his band will play as scheduled. As they say, the show must go on. I think Danny would have wanted it that way.

This year a Polar Plunge will be a part of the festival and will be down at the former Quinn’s Supermarket parking lot.

With all the hot summer temperatures lately, a polar plunge sounds like a good idea.

The plunge is a fundraiser sponsored by the Pennsylvania Special Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 23.

You can take a leap into the mobile plunge unit, Bear Force One.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, who has served as chair of the festival since the departure of Lori Nocito, now has a co-chair in Mary Kroptavich.

Ben Tielle, a good friend, volunteer and member of the festival committee has stepped back while he tries to find a kidney he’s been in need for many years, has been named grand marshal.

For a guy with a bunch of ailments including Stage 4 kidney disease, he has a great disposition on life and is always smiling and happy.

He’s really amazing for all he’s been going through and I do hope and pray he gets a kidney soon.

Ben tells me he’s switched transplant teams from Jefferson Hospital in Philly to UPMC at Harrisburg.

If you think you’d like to see if you are a match for Ben and would like to be tested to gift the ultimate gift of life, call Ben at 570-430-1924.

Don’t blink your eyes because the festival will be in in no time.

Now for something that will take plenty of time, the Firefighter’s Bridge going from West Pittston to Pittston finally has a design and it really is a touch of modern. It still amazes me on how long the process has taken to get the two bridges done.

Good news this past week, I covered not one, not two, but three business ribbon-cutting ceremonies in Greater Pittston. You can read about all three businesses in this week’s edition.

I got to meet master craftsman, jewelry and watch repairman, John Dolan and his wife, Maureen, and daughter, McKenna, as they opened Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair at the Reilly Building at 49 S. Main St., Pittston.

What a great family and John is a trip to talk to; very personable and I really believe there isn’t a piece of jewelry or watch he can’t fix. Stop by and say hello on the first floor, Suite 104.

West Pittston resident, Ashlee Balent, a longtime hair stylist, has opened up Dark Elegance at 517 Luzerne Ave.

I’ve known Ashlee for a very long time and she’s one of the sweetest people; she’s really going to do well at her new location.

Specializing in women’s styling and cuts, Ashlee has set up her cute salon in one of her favorite colors… black, but don’t let that fool you, her salon is very bright with a relaxing lounge area with a huge TV. Ladies, look her up and say hi.

Jim DeMichele, a longtime advocate for all things with fitness, opened up AIRA Fitness at the Pittston Crossings (yeah, I didn’t know it had a name either) between Primo’s Hoagies and Pet Supplies Plus. The fitness center is opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Jim made a speech with his daughter Ava by his side and you can feel his passion for what he’s doing and his love for his daughter when he said the center was all for her.

If you have crazy hours or have a need to workout at 3 a.m., then AIRA is your spot. They have a staff of trainers on hand as well.

And finally, we lost a pioneer, hero, and legend, astronaut Jim Lovell at the age of 97. Commander Lovell was the man.

