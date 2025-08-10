John Dolan has been in the jewelry repair business since 1981. For any of your jewelry repair needs, you can contact him at Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair at 570-740-6313.

John Dolan, Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair jeweler, stands at the doorway of his new location at the Reilly Bldg., 49 S. Main St., Pittston. The store is located on the first floor.

John Dolan, owner/operator, left, of Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair store, located at the Reilly Bldg., 49 S. Main St., Pittston, is shown talking to the city’s Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, and Main St. Manager Mary Kroptavich, center, prior to the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new location.

PITTSTON — John Dolan has been in the jewelry and watch repair business since he was 18. Now, at 62, he’s looking forward to settling in at his new location, Downtown Pittston.

On Thursday, the City of Pittston welcomed Dolan and his Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair store at the Reilly Building, 49 S. Main St., Suite 4, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dolan, along with his wife, Maureen; daughter, McKenna; family and friends; Mayor Michael Lombardo; Pittston’s Main St. Manager Mary Kroptavich; city administrators; and representatives of the city’s police department, were on hand for the ceremony.

“We are glad John chose the City of Pittston to set up his jewelry repair business,” Kroptavich said. “He will be a great asset to the Downtown as well as the residents of Greater Pittston.”

Related Video

Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair store, located on the first floor of the Reilly Building, specializes in watch and jewelry repair, such as engagement or wedding rings resized, diamonds reset, necklaces, bracelets, or earrings repaired, or even if you need a new watch battery.

Dolan has vast repair experience going back to 1981 and is noted for his strong reputation as an expert in watch/jewelry repair by customers far and wide.

Eventually, he secured a job at the now-defunct Stroud’s Jewelry at its Hazleton location. He then worked for five years in a Pocono jeweler, followed by Bartikowsky Jeweler at Wilkes-Barre.

After marrying Maureen, he set up a shop at home before taking over Jimmy’s Jeweler store in Wilkes-Barre in 2008.

“Jimmy the Jeweler’s was already an established place, and I just inherited his customers,” Dolan said. “I did class rings, which was pretty big at that time, and I brought in new customers as well. I did all my work myself and the previous owners set work out.”

Fast-forward to 2024, after relocating the shop to Nanticoke years earlier, he was notified the building was in was being sold and he was forced to look for a new location.

Eventually, he was told about a vacancy at the Reilly Building and liked what he saw and he moved in on June 1.

“My bread and butter is the jewelry repair business,” Dolan admitted. “My specialty is repair, but I do retail. I can order and sell jewelry, but it’s not the main part of what I do. You need a chain fixed, I can solder it, you need your watch repaired, I can do it, you need a battery for your watch or key fob, I can do that too. We do any kind of watch repair.”

Broadway Jewelry & Watch Repair is opened Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday by appointment only.

For further information, contact John Dolan at 570-740-6313.