Luzerne County Council has selected Modjeski and Masters Inc. as the engineer for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement project, Council Chairman John Lombardo announced during Tuesday’s meeting.

To make the selection following state guidance, council members heard presentations from the top three prospective engineering design firms in June and completed rankings that were reviewed and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

According to information online, Modjeski and Masters is an employee-owned company and one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms, providing design, analysis, inspection and rehabilitation services for all types of bridges.

Ralph Modjeski and Frank Masters founded the firm in 1893.

The company said it works to build trust before helping to construct or rehabilitate a bridge.

“We accomplish this through open dialogue and a desire to gain a complete understanding of what your project needs to accomplish. Then we’ll help you find a solution that’s innovative and cost-effective and that meets all technical and engineering criteria, including its impact on the environment,” its site said.

Its offices include one in Mechanicsburg. Modjeski and Masters announced in December that two of its bridge projects in Kingston, New York, and Philadelphia made the top 10 national ranking by Roads & Bridges magazine, which judges based on project challenges, the regional impact and scope of work.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo had closed the county-owned bridge over the Susquehanna River in March after engineers performing an inspection found further deterioration and section loss of primary, load-carrying components.

In addition to $10 million in federal funding allocated through the state for this project, the county has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure.

Because federal funding is involved, the county must select an engineer to develop three options for the bridge.

Since the bridge closing, the alternate route has been the state Route 29/South Cross Valley Expressway crossing, officially called the John S. Fine Bridge.

Totaling 2,072 feet, the bridge connects Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township. The crossing was constructed in 1914 and last rehabilitated in 1987.

Crocamo thanked residents for their “patience and support” as the county works through necessary steps.

“This project is one of the top priorities for us, and I am pleased to announce that we are moving forward in a timely manner while ensuring that we’re doing it right,” Crocamo said. “We have a lot of work to do, but we are up to the challenge. With county council support and PennDOT, we are making strides toward a safer and more efficient and economic beneficial future for all of us. I’m very excited because it’s going to be an exciting journey.”

Crocamo said she has a call scheduled for Wednesday with the bridge project manager.

“The firm selected by county council, I’m confident will do an extraordinary job,” she said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.