Luzerne County Council voted 7-4 Tuesday to approve an employment agreement with county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The agreement will start Jan. 1 and run through 2029.

It guarantees Crocamo one year’s compensation and medical benefits as severance if council decides to terminate her employment as manager “without good cause or for no cause whatsoever.”

Crocamo will receive $181,501 in 2026, which is $1 more than the compensation that had been paid to prior county manager Randy Robertson.

If the annual evaluation of the manager performed by council yields a score of 80% or greater, Crocamo also would receive a minimum 2.5% pay increase at the start of 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Crocamo was hired at $160,000 in May 2023 and received $175,000 annually in 2024 and this year.

The seven council members voting in support of the agreement: Patty Krushnowski, Kevin Lescavage, Chairman John Lombardo, Chris Perry, Jimmy Sabatino, Vice Chairman Brian Thornton and Greg Wolovich.

Those voting no: Joanna Bryn Smith, Harry Haas, LeeAnn McDermott and Brittany Stephenson.

Several citizens in the room clapped when the agreement was approved.

Lombardo said Crocamo has been a “fantastic manager” with a deep love for the county.

“She deserved this contract day one. I will be proud to support her every day here,” Lombardo said.

Thornton said Crocamo has “moved this county forward in a very quick manner” without raising real estate taxes.

Thornton and Lombardo disagreed with Haas’ argument that the agreement violates the county’s home rule charter. Thornton said the county law office extensively reviewed the agreement, and he trusts its determination that there are no legal concerns.

Haas unsuccessfully attempted to remove the matter from the voting agenda, with Bryn Smith providing the lone vote in support.

Haas said he supports Crocamo’s performance in the position but believes the agreement violates charter wording stating the manager serves at the pleasure of council. He maintained the guaranteed payment for termination without cause “handicaps future councils” from taking such action.

In reference to the severance, Lombardo said there “is a far greater cost of her leaving and of removing a county manager that is doing a fantastic job.” He referenced the time and cost involved in the manager search process and the loss of institutional knowledge if Crocamo leaves because she believes council is “taking her for granted.”

Lescavage said he could speak for hours in praise of Crocamo’s performance and commitment.

Smith said she believes the “substantial amount of severance” will “loom over the next council” if it chooses to terminate the manager. She added she considers Crocamo a good county worker.

McDermott said Crocamo is “really a pleasure to work with” but has concerns about the cost if a future council wants to eliminate her.

“You deserve the pay. I just do not support the contract,” McDermott said.

Stephenson attempted to table the matter to ensure the agreement has no charter discrepancies, but seven colleagues were satisfied to proceed with a vote. Like the others, Stephenson said she appreciates Crocamo’s work.

After the vote, Crocamo said Tuesday was a “very difficult day” because it started with her attendance at a funeral service that county Children, Youth and Families organized for 13-year-old Butler Township murder victim Jacob Delgadillo.

“It makes it seem that everything else really doesn’t compare,” she said.

Crocamo thanked all who “support and believe and trust in me to honor and continue contributing to our collective commitment to advancing Luzerne County.”

She said county workers are “vital to our success.”

“I recognize that, as with any human endeavor, that I make mistakes. However, I want each and every one to know that my decisions and recommendations will always be guided by the best interest of Luzerne County, not personal benefit,” she said.

Crocamo told council she was “deeply touched.”

“Only together — whether you voted for the contract or not — but only together will we remain the gem of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” she said.

During public comment, Citizen Mark Rabo questioned the legality of the agreement and asserted it was “rushed through because it is an election year.”

County Controller Walter Griffith said he does not believe the agreement was appropriate but praised Crocamo’s work, saying she is “great to work with.”

Former county councilman Robert Schnee urged council to approve the agreement, citing Crocamo’s accomplishments and “love and compassion” for the county.

Residency requirement

In other business, council approved an ordinance Tuesday ending a 2016 residency requirement for some management.

The county manager, eight division heads, prison deputy warden, sheriff and heads of emergency management and 911 were subject to the policy, which required those hired to establish residency within six months of their employment.

Council had voted to introduce an ordinance that would waive the residency requirement for existing employees promoted to these positions if they already have at least five years of continued county employment.

Haas proposed an amendment approved Tuesday to eliminate the restriction entirely to widen the applicant pool for these positions.

The county administration said the residency requirement has “hindered the recruitment, selection and retention of candidates” for these positions.

