A group gathers outside the Weatherly Faith Church on Tuesday after a funeral service for 13-year-old Butler Township murder victim Jacob Delgadillo.

A funeral service was held Tuesday for 13-year-old Butler Township murder victim Jacob Delgadillo.

Luzerne County Children, Youth and Families made arrangements to hold the service at the Weatherly Faith Church in Weatherly because Delgadillo had been involved with the church and its youth group.

In order to protect the privacy of Delgadillo’s five siblings, who are now in foster care in custody of county CYF, no general public announcement was made.

The boy’s adoptive father — 39-year-old Cesar A. Delgadillo — was charged with criminal homicide, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and obstruction after the boy died at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton on Aug. 4. Court records allege Delgadillo whipped the boy multiple times with an electrical cord and rammed a stick-like object into the boy’s mouth.

Virginia Yar Delgadillo, 34, the boy’s adoptive mother, is charged with five counts of child endangerment, four counts of corruption of minors and a single count of tampering with evidence. Court records accuse her of failing to call 911 as her husband was physically assaulting the boy. She also instructed other children inside the residence to clean blood from floors, kitchen counter tops, walls and doors, and replace bloody clothing on the boy with clean clothes to hide injuries, court records say.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion E. Fernandes stated Tuesday an autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Seibert revealed Jacob Delgadillo died from sharp and blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

County officials have emphasized this county’s CYF was not involved in the placement or adoption of any children in the Butler Township residence. Such decisions were made before the family relocated to this county.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo and several other county administrators attended Tuesday’s funeral.

“Today was one of the saddest days in my role as county manager as we gathered to reflect on and celebrate the life of young Jacob, who was taken from us so tragically,” Crocamo said.

She thanked the Weatherly Faith Church “for shepherding this important gathering and bringing us together in our shared sorrow.”

Crocamo also acknowledged first responders who honored Jacob with a salute from Butler Township, Hazle Township, Oneida, Hazleton, Freeland, Weatherly, Sugarloaf, the Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Pennsylvania State Police.

She also commended county CYF caseworkers, 911 dispatchers and the county District Attorney’s Office for “representing Luzerne County with compassion.”

“Additionally, I want to recognize the Flying Aces motorcycle club and Bikers Against Abuse, who came to honor Jacob’s memory after learning of his love for motorcycles,” she said.

“Today, Luzerne County grieved together as one community, united in our remembrance and support for one another during this heartbreaking time,” Crocamo said tearfully. “He was just a little boy. He never stood a chance. We must do better.”

A law enforcement communication discussing the funeral plans said county CYF wanted to honor “the life of a young boy whose story has touched all of us in the most heartbreaking way.” The agency extended an invitation to emergency responders “to ensure he is laid to rest with the dignity, love and respect every child deserves,” it said.

“His life was tragically taken in what many first responders have described as one of the most heinous crimes they have ever encountered,” the law enforcement communication said.

