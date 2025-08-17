PITTSTON — The 2025 Tomato Festival entertainment set for the 42nd festival is as follows.
Thursday, Aug. 22
6:15 to 7 p.m. — Chosen Few
7:15 to 8:15 p.m. — Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio (rhythm & blues based)
8:45 to 10 p.m. — Gracie Jane Sinclair Band (country, rock, folk, blues & originals)
Friday, Aug. 23
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Tori V and the Karma (rock covers & originals)
7 to 8:30 p.m. — The Taxmen (Beatles tribute)
9 to 11 p.m. — Idol Kings (Journey-REO Tribute)
Saturday, Aug. 24
3 to 4:30 p.m. — Luongo Brothers (former members of the Poets)
5 to 6:30p.m. — Into the Spin (modern, classic pop, rock, & soul)
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Flaxy Morgan (rock & pop covers)
9 to 11 p.m. — Sweet Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nicks Tribute)
Sunday, Aug. 25
1 to 2 p.m. — Music Room (’60s, ’70s, & ’80s rock)
2:30 to 4 p.m. — A Tribute to Danny Argo (a mix of Beatles, ’60s, & Italian music)
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Lost at the Rodeo (country)
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Picture Perfect Band (11-piece band)