PITTSTON — The 2025 Tomato Festival entertainment set for the 42nd festival is as follows.

Thursday, Aug. 22

6:15 to 7 p.m. — Chosen Few

7:15 to 8:15 p.m. — Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio (rhythm & blues based)

Related Video

8:45 to 10 p.m. — Gracie Jane Sinclair Band (country, rock, folk, blues & originals)

Friday, Aug. 23

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Tori V and the Karma (rock covers & originals)

7 to 8:30 p.m. — The Taxmen (Beatles tribute)

9 to 11 p.m. — Idol Kings (Journey-REO Tribute)

Saturday, Aug. 24

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Luongo Brothers (former members of the Poets)

5 to 6:30p.m. — Into the Spin (modern, classic pop, rock, & soul)

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Flaxy Morgan (rock & pop covers)

9 to 11 p.m. — Sweet Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nicks Tribute)

Sunday, Aug. 25

1 to 2 p.m. — Music Room (’60s, ’70s, & ’80s rock)

2:30 to 4 p.m. — A Tribute to Danny Argo (a mix of Beatles, ’60s, & Italian music)

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Lost at the Rodeo (country)

6:30 to 8 p.m. — Picture Perfect Band (11-piece band)