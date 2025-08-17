Team Allied runners Chelsea Strub, left, and Erica Zangardi, right, start last year’s Tomato Festival 5K race on a happy note.

PITTSTON — The Pittston City Tomato Festival 5k Walk & Run will take place for the 26th time at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.

Packet pick up: There will be a packet pick up for all pre-registered participants from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16 and 17, at Evolve Fitness Pittston, 67 S. Main St., Pittston.

Race Day registration: You can register starting at 8 a.m. at The Open Space Building, 73 South Main Street, Pittston, PA 18640.

Entry Fees: Day of registration (No shirt included. Shirt can be purchased for additional fee with limited sizes available). Cost day of race/run – 5K – $35; Walk – $20; Youth Run – $20.

Age group breakdown

Walk (not timed), Youth Run (age 7-13), 13 and under (5k), 14-17, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+

Awards Per Age Group: 2 (1 Male/1 Female) – Overall Awards: Top 3 Males, Top 3 Females

Top 3 Youth (Male), Top 3 Youth (Female). Awards Start Time: 10:40 a.m.