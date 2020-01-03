SCRANTON — Charles Kulick of Pittston, was among three students at The University of Scranton who received the Rose Kelly Award.

The Rose Kelly Award was established by University of Scranton alumnus Joseph Wineburgh, Ph.D., to link the efforts of educators to the achievements of college students. The award is presented jointly to a student in each of the University’s colleges who has completed two years at Scranton and to the teacher whom he or she recognizes as having a great impact in his or her life. Students are selected based on exemplary achievement in both academics and general campus involvement.

Kulick received the Rose Kelly Award for the University’s College of Arts and Sciences and honored his teacher Patrick Clemens from Scranton Preparatory School.