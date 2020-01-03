Sunday Dispatch photographer Tony Callaio has selected his favorite sports photos of 2019. Here, Tony not only identifies what’s happening in the photo but gives the readers his reasons for choosing the photo as a favorite of his.

Jake Aftewicz, of Jenkins Twp., is congratulated by Plains shortstop Jake Howe after Aftewicz cracked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning of a baseball playoff game. We can learn a lot from our youth. This is a perfect example of true sportmanship.

Pittston Area quarterback Mike Nocito connects with Andrew Krawczyk (No. 6) in first half football action against Berwick this past August. Pittston Area had an up and down season and eventually lost to Berwick but the photo shows the concentration needed for the catch.

Pittston Area pitcher Victoria Para helps her cause by getting a single in later innings. This game was played at Berwick when Pittston Area prevailed. It was a solid victory for a talented team.

No.3 tennis singles players Pittston Area's Izabelle Lewis gets high fives from her teammates as the Patriots hosted Wyoming Area in September. The photo shows what being a teammate is all about. It's a bond like no other.

Brianna Pizzano continued her winning ways for the Warriors by downing Sarah Armitage for the Patriots at No. 1 tennis singles in September. Pizzano closed out an incredible career at Wyoming as the most successful in school history, all done without playing a single home match over her four years.

Charlie Banashefski raises the PIAA 3A state championship trophy after Wyoming Area scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat Central Valley at Hershey Park Stadium on Dec. 7 to win the school’s first-ever state title. This photo captured the moment. I’ve never experienced such emotion in a victory in my lifetime.

Brian Willams (No. 6) make a dramatic 39 yard catch from Warrior quarterback Dominic DeLuca to the 1-yard line before DeLuca scored to put Wyoming Area up for good. This catch was pivotal moment for the Warriors before icing the cake in the state title game at Hershey. Williams bobbled the ball before securing the catch.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin Michael Kim gets creative in helping 7-year-old Madelene Martin color her penguin art project at the Pittston Memorial Library. Even though this isn’t a sports shot, it’s a great example of how sports transcends from the ballfield or even the ice. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch