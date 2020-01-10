🔊 Listen to this

With temperatures dropping and snow in the forecast, local readers of all ages are looking forward to evenings under the covers with a good book.

But with so many to choose from some many different genres, it’s always a good idea to get input before delving into a new read.

So, we asked directors and staff of local libraries for help, asking for their favorite books and suggestions for the upcoming year.

Pittston Memorial Library

Related Video

When asked, Pittston library director Patricia Joyce didn’t skip a beat. Her favorite is “The Little Book of Big Change” by psychologist Amy Johnson.

The book shows readers how to re-wire their brain to overcome bad habits. It seems like the perfect choice for those among us who have made New Year’s resolutions and are looking for ways to make them happen.

Joyce said the post-Christmas season often sees an increase in the borrowing of physical books and a decrease in the borrowing of audio books.

Children’s librarian Kristen Boettger has prepared the children’s wing for the winter season with an offering of snow-themed books and books that reflect the contributions of Martin Luther King during his birth month.

One of those books, “Bunny Slopes” by Claudia Rueda, provides a chance for young readers to tap and shake the book to bring snow to the next pages.

The book seems like the perfect way to cap off a day of winding down on a snow day after spending time outside.

Boettger said winter often means a good turnout for story times with families eager to get back to a routine after the holidays.

The exception, she said, is when colds or viruses are going around, with parents and children staying home because they’re sick and because they don’t want to spread their illness.

Other standard favorites for Boettger are “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt and “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo. Both books, for older youngsters, hit on hard themes in an appropriate way.

For older youngsters who might want to make their way through classic seasons, Boettger keeps The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew series on hand.

Both books help young readers think logically as they help the main character figure out “who done it?” and why.

Librarian Noelle Kozak’s favorite is “Will Grayson, Will Grayson” by John Green and David Levithan, a book about two boys with the same name who ultimately impact the other’s life.

West Pittston library picks

On the west side of the river, West Pittston library director David Bauman’s favorite book is “Digital Minimalism” by Cal Newport.

The books challenges readers to go on a “digital fast,” using social media and email only as needed..

Bauman hasn’t totally abandoned the internet, but is limiting his time on social networking sites and sees an improvement in communication with other people.

He said crime fiction is a favorite among readers, with a huge selection of books on display that range from true crime to detective novels for every age.

Summer Belles, Youth Services Coordinator, pointed out two books she recommends to young readers.

The first, “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier, addresses the ability to face and conquer fears; the second, “Brave” by Svetlana Chmakova, also addresses problem solving in the context of social challenges.

Both libraries have a full schedule of planned activities that range from story time for tots to teen activities to craft opportunities for adults.

A play area at the Pittston Library provides a chance for parents to get their children out of the cold, enjoy an informal play time and go home with a book.

The West Pittston Library also provides reading areas which are the perfect setting for a cozy winter afternoon.

In a world where people are often glued to their cell phones and where everything seems to be increasingly expensive, libraries provide a chance for patrons to learn new things through activities, computers and books, and to get to know their neighbors.

Each library is both a blast from the past and a peak into the future.

Pittston Memorial Library Director Patrcia Joyce holds ‘The Little Book of Big Change,’ her favorite read for 2020. Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Library-Staff-Picks-1.jpg Pittston Memorial Library Director Patrcia Joyce holds ‘The Little Book of Big Change,’ her favorite read for 2020. Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Pittston Children’s Librarian Kristin Boetteger holds the book ‘Bunny Slopes’ for young readers. Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Library-Staff-Picks-2.jpg Pittston Children’s Librarian Kristin Boetteger holds the book ‘Bunny Slopes’ for young readers. Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ‘Digital Minimalism’ is West Pittston Library Director David Bauman’s favorite read. Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Library-Staff-Picks-3.jpg ‘Digital Minimalism’ is West Pittston Library Director David Bauman’s favorite read. Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Library-Staff-Picks-4.jpg Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Library-Staff-Picks-5.jpg Noelle Kozak, Pittston Memorial Library librarian, holds up the book ‘Will Grayson, Will Grayon,’ her choice of read for this year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

By Geri Gibbons For Sunday Dispatch