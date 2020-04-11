EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of recaps of the winter and spring college sports seasons for athletes from the Greater Pittston area.

Meghan Corridoni missed the entire 2018-19 women’s basketball season because of injury.

Before the 2019-20 season was over, Corridoni led Bloomsburg University to an upset victory in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs.

The Holy Redeemer graduate from Exeter made increasing contributions throughout the season.

Corridoni played all 28 games and led the team in total rebounds.

The 6-foot-1 forward made six starts, including starting and scoring in double figures in each of the team’s last three games.

Corridoni was arguably at her best in a 61-57 upset of host Kutztown in the first round of the PSAC playoffs.

Bloomsburg, which went 10-12 in the PSAC and 14-14 overall, had claimed the last available playoff spot by finishing sixth out of nine teams in the Eastern Division. It reached the PSAC quarterfinals by beating Kutztown, the division’s third-place team.

Playing a season-high 37 minutes, Corridoni scored 13 points, one short of the team lead and her own season-high.

Corridoni led the team in rebounds with six and blocked shots with two. She provided one of each in the final 30 seconds.

Kutztown had a game-tying layup attempt off an offensive rebound blocked by Corridoni. The Golden Bears got the rebound again and had another chance, but when they could not convert that shot, Corridoni cleared the rebound.

While her interior play was a big factor, Bloomsburg coach Alison Tagliaferri also told the Times Leader that Corridoni’s “great perimeter shot” makes her hard to guard. Tagliaferri also praised Corridoni’s combination of strength and mobility.

Corridoni used that combination to average 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. She was second on the team with 19 blocked shots while shooting 43.3 percent on field goals and 68.2 percent on free throws.

During her three seasons with the Huskies, Corridoni has made 43 starts and appeared in a total of 84 games. She has career totals of 549 points and 395 rebounds.

Corridoni’s late-season push included double-doubles of 12 points and 12 rebounds and 10 points and 10 rebounds in February games against Shepherd and Kutztown. She had her best statistical game of 14 points and 16 rebounds against Mansfield in January.

Against West Chester in another February game, Corridoni hit the game-winning layup in overtime.

Men’s basketball

Jordan Black continued his career at Penn State Wilkes-Barre after two seasons at Luzerne County Community College.

The 6-6 junior forward from Pittston Area helped the Lions to a 20-8 season.

Black shot 22-for-38 (57.9) from the floor while averaging 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for the team that finished second in the East Division of the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference.

Women’s lacrosse

Pittston Area graduate Brooklyn Pedana started her first seven college games at Wilkes University.

Pedana, a freshman midfielder, scored in her collegiate debut. She had three goals and four assists for the Colonels, who were 2-5 when the season was cut short because of the coronavirus.

Women’s golf

Sports cancellations by the NCAA and PSAC wiped out the spring portion of the golf season for Millersville University, a Division II school.

Allie Craig, a sophomore from Pittston Area, ranked third on the team with an 88.1 stroke average in 11 rounds over six tournaments during the fall season.

Craig shot her college career low of 7-over-par, 79 while finishing 32nd in a 68-player field at the Glade Springs Intercollegiate. She finished 25th in the PSAC Championship with a 93-86-93—272.

