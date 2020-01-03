Sunday Dispatch photographer Tony Callaio has selected his favorite news photos of 2019. Here, Tony not only identifies what’s happening in the photo but gives the readers his reasons for choosing the photo as a favorite of his.

St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, honored First Responders at a Mass celebrated by Fr. Joseph Elston. This was the inaugural First Responders Day celebration held at the church. First responders are unsung heroes and deserve far more than a day’s recognition. All those responders in attendance felt the appreciation and love from those present at the service.

When the wedding of 30-year-old Katlin Evans, of Harveys Lake, was cancelled, she decided to use the gown at the Pittston Tomato Festival Tomato Fights. Katlin became an instant hero to many and a friend to all when she showed up to the Tomato Fights donning the dress she had planned to wear on her wedding day. It looks like she put it to good use.

Chester Montante blows out candles on the cake noting his 100th birthday at one of two parties celebrating the milestone. His wife Maria Capolarella-Montante is by his side while at a church group gathering at St. Joseph Marello’s Mount Carmel Hall. I chose this photo because of the incredible milestone and how Chester truly appreciates life.

Construction crews are shown working on the $1.98 million waterway tunnel installed at Hick's Creek on Route 92 in Exeter. This road closure was a major inconvenience for not only those living on the west side of the river, but for hundreds who travel Route 92 daily.

Krista Maurzi, left, snaps a photo of classmates Megan Mihalka, center, and Bailey Loyack in the Pittston Area gymnasium prior to processing to Charlie Trippi Stadium for the 2019 Pittston Area commencement ceremony. Who doesn’t love graduation? These three personified the happiness of a great day in one’s life.

It came down to the wire as Eynon firefighter John Rebovich, left, and Ray Capozucca battled at the line during the 2019 Gentleman’s Dash but race officials determined Capozucca the winner. Paint Pittston Pink has become a staple fundraiser in Greater Pittston all for the cause of curing and managing breast cancer. Barbara Sciandra’s battle with cancer provided the impetus for the nonprofit. The Gentlemen’s Dash raised a record $80,000 in 2019.

Beth Christ, of Kingston, stretches out a sleeping bag in preparation for the final stitching of a homemade sleeping bad for the homeless made by members of the West Pittston Presbyterian Church. This was such a labor of love from the church and one of the last duties of retiring pastor Jim Thyren.

Tyler Vecchi puts his heart into his performance. Whenever I’m assigned a photo shoot with young children, there’s always someone who catches my eye. Tyler was that person during a Wyoming Area Elementary spring concert.

Wyoming Borough Mayor Joseph Dominick, right, swears in Officer Chris Mercavitch to the post of borough Chief of Police at the conclusion of a Wyoming Borough Council meeting this past June. Even though Mercavitch has been a popular figure in the borough, his appointment was opposed by some members of the council.

During the Battle of Wyoming ceremony, the door was open to visit the inside of the Wyoming Monument. It may look like block and mortar but for Wyoming, the Wyoming Valley and the state of Wyoming named after our area, the Wyoming Monument is an important landmark in Greater Pittston. It isn’t often you get to stand inside the monument which I had the privilege of doing on July 4.