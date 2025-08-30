Pittston Area junior Isabella Dessoye placed third Saturday morning in a 178-runner varsity girls field in the Cliff Robbins Sr. Invitational at Misericordia University’s Letterkenny Fields.

Dessoye completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:04.

Wellsboro’s Lauren Kosek won in 18:58, 21 seconds in front of Crestwood’s Katie Kozich.

Crestwood had three of the top six girls finishers in the event, which does not include team scoring.

Related Video

Pittston Area’s Olivea Scalese finished 14th in 21:39.

Kierstyn Orlandini led Wyoming Area, placing 34th.

Northwest’s Michael Fritz led the 241-runner boys field, finishing in 16:07, 26 seconds in front of Crestwood’s Mason Staude.

Caden Boettger led the way for Pittston Area with an 18th-place finish in 17:43.

Jameson Radle (33rd), Brady Tucker (60th), Jakob Mead (65th) and Albert Schardien (76th) joined him to give the Patriots five runners in the top one-third of the field.

Wyoming Area was led by Elliot Stoss in 140th.