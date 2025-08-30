Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto (1) moves in to recover a fumble by North Pocono’s Josiah Gray (5).

Brody Spindler (0) crosses the goal line for Pittston Area, cutting the deficit to 14-7 just before halftime.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area didn’t have to worry about North Pocono standout running back Joe Briskie on Friday night.

Just two carries into the game, Briskie, who rushed for 167 yards in last year’s matchup, was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots, though, ended up with another concern — North Pocono’s versatile Cole West.

West ran for two touchdowns on direct snaps, caught a 70-yard TD pass and also picked off a pass as North Pocono defeated Pittston Area 34-21.

Pittston Area (1-1) was trying to start the season with two wins for the first time since 2011. The Patriots had it a one-score game three times, only for West to strike.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t anticipate the amount of quarterback stuff with him running the ball,” Pittston Area coach Paul Russick said. “Cole West is a big, talented, physical kid. He plays three sports and you don’t see that anymore.

“He was impressive to watch. He’s going to be a good college football player somewhere someday.”

On Friday night, West was a heck of a high school player.

Pittston Area cut the deficit to 14-7 just before halftime on a 3-yard run by Brody Spindler. But just three plays into the third quarter, West took a short pass from Chase Zimmerman and turned it into a 70-yard TD.

Again, Pittston Area cut into the deficit. Quarterback Paulie Ferentino found a remarkably wide open Stephen Barnic for a 26-yard TD, moving the Patriots within 21-14 at 7:15 of the third quarter.

Again, West struck — this time with a 49-yard touchdown run.

And when Pittston Area moved within 27-21 on a 1-yard TD run by Spindler with 10:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, West answered seven plays later with a 28-yard touchdown run.

West finished with seven carries for 111 yards and caught two passes for 80 more. He also had an interception on Pittston Area’s next-to-last possession of the game.

Losing Joe is such a big part,” West said. “I mean, he’s our guy. We run behind him, he’s our anchor. I knew I was going to have to step up.”

Jayden Taylor, subbing for Briskie, ran 20 times for 107 yards as North Pocono improved to 2-0.

Pittston Area had to punt on its first four possessions, but a 23-yard reception by tight end John Jadus to the North Pocono 3-yard line set up its first score and gave the offense a much-needed boost.

North Pocono 34, Pittston Area 21

North Pocono`7`7`13`7 — 34

Pittston Area`0`7`7`7 — 21

First quarter

NP — Chase Zimmerman 10 run (Shane Youngblood kick), 0:46

Second quarter

NP — Zimmerman 2 run (Youngblood kick), 5:52

PA — Brody Spindler 3 run (Cole Baldwin kick), 0:27

Third quarter

NP — Cole West 70 pass from Zimmerman (Youngblood kick), 11:07

PA — Stephen Barnic 26 pass from Paulie Ferentino (Baldwin kick), 7:15

NP — West 49 run (kick failed), 1:59

Fourth quarter

PA — Spindler 1 run (Baldwin kick), 10:18

NP — West 28 run (Youngblood kick), 7:12

Team statistics`NP`PA

First downs`21`15

Rushes-yards`46-309`33-130

Passing yards`132`147

Total yards`443`277

Passing`6-9-0`10-14-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-1`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-34`4-40.5

Fumbles-lost`2-2`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-40`8-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — North Pocono, Joe Briskie 2-13, Josiah Gray 4-24, Zimmerman 9-45, Jayden Taylor 20-107, Aidan McGuire 2-11, West 7-111, team 2-(minus-2). Pittston Area, Jude Ferentino 19-77, Spindler 9-25, Lucas LoPresto 2-17, Barnic 2-6, Paulie Ferentino 1-5.

PASSING — North Pocono, Zimmerman 6-9-0-132. Pittston Area, P.Ferentino 10-14-2-147.

RECEIVING — North Pocono, Evan Wolff 1-25, McGuire 2-18, Cole West 2-80. Henry Wolff 1-9. Pittston Area, LoPresto 3-32, John Jadus 4-71, Barnic 2-42, Spindler 1-2.

INTERCEPTIONS — North Pocono, West 1-0, Tate Bowen 1-0.