Mike Brantley will point to a pair of senior captains to lead the Wyoming Area cross country teams this season.

Kierstyn Orlandini is the only experienced senior from a girls’ team that was 7-9 a year ago.

“She sets a great example,” Brantley said. “I call her a happy worker.

“ … Never shies away from a tough workout. She’s eager and excited about the season.”

Chris Viadock is the only senior returning to the boys’ lineup. The Warriors were 5-11 in 2024.

“He’s the pace-setter at practice,” Branley said. “He has a good work ethic. He sets the tone for the other kids.”

Girls

Orlandini will be supported by some versatile athletes.

Junior Addison Gaylord is a softball standout who was slowed by injury last cross country season.

Three seniors, who all double up by playing in other fall sports, will help the team when available. They are soccer players Sofia Menta and Bella Kosta and volleyball player Kennedy Debo.

Sophia Tang, another returnee, and Brenna Yankovich are sophomores who are expected to contribute throughout.

The Lady Warriors need to make up for the graduation of Hannah Stoss, a former state qualifier, who is now running on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level at Bucknell University.

Boys

Colby Walsh, who finished one district place short of qualifying for the state meet last season, has graduated and is now running at Division III Misericordia University.

Two juniors return, along with Viadock and two freshmen have moved up from the junior high program.

Elliot Stoss and Ben Stark are the veteran juniors. Lincoln Smith and Simon Pollard are two juniors who are new to the team.

Brayden Gaylord and Joey Gula are the freshmen who have moved up.