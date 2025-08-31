Taylor Gashi produced 18 digs, 11 kills and six service aces Tuesday when Wyoming Area went on the road and pulled out a five-set victory over Valley View in a non-league, girls volleyball opener.

Wyoming Area won three sets and dropped the other two by the minimum two points.

The Lady Warriors won by set scores of 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10.

Kenzie Galenty had 15 digs, two aces and a kill.

Chyenne Stevenson had nine kills while Sara Pealer had six kills and three blocks.

Ava Boyle had 15 assists and Madelyn Smith had 14.

Layla Marino led Valley View with nine kills and six digs.

The Wyoming Area volleyball team joined the girls tennis, girls soccer and field hockey teams in winning season openers in a four-day stretch that began Aug. 23.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 5, Hazleton Area 0

Wyoming Area moved into a first-place tie with Wyoming Seminary at 3-0 with Friday’s Wyoming Valley Conference road win.

The Lady Warriors swept singles and picked up two forfeits in doubles.

Emma Kratz rallied to beat Mia Harmonosky at No. 1 singles 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Molly Kratz and Sarah Willison won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Holy Redeemer shut out visiting Pittston Area Friday.

The Lady Patriots, who are still seeking their first team point, fell to 0-4.

Wyoming Area 3, Berwick 2

Alexandra Jacobs and Vivian Sigman pulled out a close win at first doubles Wednesday to help Wyoming Area defeat visiting Berwick.

Jacobs-Sigman defeated Ayla Holloway-Ashlyn Marshman 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

Molly Kratz and Sarah Willison added straight-sets wins at second and third singles.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West downed Pittston Area in Wednesday’s WVC match on Wyoming Area’s courts.

Wyoming Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Emma Kratz rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles when Wyoming Area opened the season with a WVC victory at home Monday.

Molly Kratz and Sarah Willison also won in straight sets as the Lady Warriors won 36 of 41 games in singles.

Alexandra Jacobs-Vivian Sigman and Alana Ginthner-Ava Kuharchik won in doubles.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Crestwood swept visiting Pittston Area in Monday’s match.

The Lady Comets won three matches in straight sets and the other two were forfeits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Wallenpaupack 0

Julianne Potter and Ava Musinski each had had tricks Wednesday when Wyoming Area routed visiting Wallenpaupack to become the first WVC team to reach 3-0 overall.

Potters scored twice in the first 12:11.

Franki Pizano assisted the second goal, then scored with 20:41 remaining on a Musinski assist. The lead remained at 3-0 through halftime.

Bella Costa made it 4-0 on an assist from Mia Ciampi 1:04 into the second half.

Musinski scored her three goals in the span of 17:49.

Gianna Whittaker also scored. Kinley Park and Alana Zdancewicz had assists.

The Lady Warriors had advantages of 26-4 in shots on goal and 2-0 in corner kicks.

Abigail Francis made four saves to keep Wyoming Area unscored upon through three games.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to play Berwick Saturday. They open the WVC Division 2 season at home Wednesday with Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Area 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Teagan Meier scored the game’s only goal early in the second half and Abigail Francis had three saves for Wyoming Area in Monday’s non-league win on the road.

Wyoming Area 5, Honesdale 0

Ava Musinski scored two goals and assisted on two others Aug. 23 when Wyoming Area opened the season with a non-league win over visiting Honesdale.

Jailynn Park and Julianne Potter scored to give the Lady Warriors a 2-0 halftime lead.

Musinski, who assisted Park’s goal, sandwiched unassisted goals around assisting Ellia Yankovich during the game’s final 15 minutes.

Wyoming Area led 14-1 in shots on goal and 7-0 in corner kicks. Abigail Francis made one save.

GOLF

Pittston Area 155, Crestwood 166

Patrick Ruane and Noah Gruber each shot even-par, 35 Friday on the front nine at Fox Hill Country Club to improve Pittston Area to 7-1.

Crestwood fell to 6-3.

Andrew Nocito added a 42 and Gianni Bartorillo had a 43.

Brady Johnson led Crestwood with a 36.

Wyoming Area 170, Tunkhannock 171

Aiden August shot 2-over-par, 39 on the Shadowbrook front nine Friday to help Wyoming Area edge host Tunkhannock.

Robbie Yatsko had a 41 while Mitchell Rusinchak and Joey Onda each shot 45.

The Warriors improved to 5-7.

Ben Landon led the Tigers with a 39.

Wyoming Area 168, MMI Prep 173

Aiden August shot a 37 to lead Wyoming Area to Wednesday’s road win.

Robbie Yatsko added a 42.

Pittston Area 162, Wyo. Valley West 194

Noah Gruber shot a 1-over-par, 37 Wednesday at Irem Temple Country Club to lead Pittston Area to victory.

Drew Nocito followed with a 41. Nick Cook and Ryan Noone each shot 42.

Wyoming Area 169, Wyoming Seminary 173

Aiden August posted a 2-over-par, 38 for Wyoming Area to capture medalist honors at Fox Hill Country Club Wednesday.

Robbie Yatsko (42), Hunter Hosier (44) and Mitchell Rusinchak (45) also figured in the scoring for the Warriors.

Ayden Wilkinson led Wyoming Seminary with a 40.

Holy Redeemer 158, Pittston Area 162

Freshman Liam Gill posted an even-par, 35 to help Holy Redeemer win the battle of WVC unbeatens Monday at Fox Hill.

Arden Brunn added a 38 for the Royals.

Andrew Nocito led the Patriots with a 36. Gianni Bartorillo added a 40 for Pittston Area while Noah Gruber and Ryan Noone each had 43s.

Berwick 172, Wyoming Area 175

Wyoming Area lost on the road Monday.