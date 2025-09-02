A dozen Penn State football players participated in the Team DeLuca event at Fox Hill. Among them, with Special Olympics Northeast Region Sport and UCS Director Tom Robinson are, from left: Jaden Seider, Riley Thompson, Drew Shelton, Dominic DeLuca, Robinson, Nolan Rucci, Mason Carlan and Keaton Ellis.

Penn State football captain Dominic DeLuca, his family, his Nittany Lions teammates and local golfers teamed up July 1 at Fox Hill Country Club for a benefit tournament that raised money for the Northeast Region of Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Carl DeLuca represented his son during a recent presentation of a check for $11,323 to the Northeast Region as proceeds from the second annual Team DeLuca Ventures, LLC Zero In Charity Golf Tournament.

A statement from the family read: “Team DeLuca and Dominic DeLuca would like to thank everyone who participated, who gave donations, and everyone that helped make this charitable golf tournament successful. Thank you. WE ARE …”

There were 29 foursomes entered in the golf tournament and a dozen Penn State players who played with foursomes that bid on the opportunity to have them with their teams. There were also related sponsorships, raffles and contests as part of the fundraising process.

The team of Dave Minemier, Billy Panst, Jake Clancy and Dan Smith finished first.

Special Olympics offers year-round programming that includes multiple sports and fitness training and competition options in each season. SOPA’s Northeast Region serves athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Luzerne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike Counties with all programs offered without expense to athletes or their families.

Along with his other charitable efforts, DeLuca has worked with athletes with intellectual disabilities in clinic settings and has done promotional videos and appearances for the first two Northeast Region Polar Plunges.