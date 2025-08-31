The use of five freshmen starters a year ago leaves Pittston Area with an experienced, but still young, girls soccer lineup.

The Lady Patriots opened the season Aug. 22 with eight returning starters, but only one of them is a senior, forward Juliana Menendez.

“We’re looking forward to a new season with a lot of young returners,” coach Elana Falcone said. “I’m excited for this group to continue to grow and learn.”

The Lady Patriots needed just two games to get their first win after winning just once in 19 tries last season when they tied for the bottom spot in the seven-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1. They were knocked out by Williamsport in the first round of the District 2-4 Class 4A Subregional.

“The girls have worked hard in the offseason and our focus is on continuing to improve each day and coming together as a team,” Falcone said.

Juniors Cami Karp, a forward, and Isabella Dessoye, a midfielder, also return.

The sophomores who already have starting experience are defenders Nadia Rawhouser, Isabella Pisano, and Shawna Pugliese, along with midfielder/forward Kelcey Podwika and midfielder Margaret Gruber.

Junior goalie Adrianna Wallace, sophomore midfielder/forward Rebecca Dunn and sophomore defender Arianna McGarry also have some experience.

Falcone also expects freshmen Maddie Lis, a forward, and Maddie Morreale, a midfielder, to factor into the lineup.

Following a busy week of non-league play – four games in eight days – Pittston Area opens its division schedule Tuesday at home against Crestwood. The Lady Patriots are 1-3 overall.

Hanover Area 2, Pittston Area 1

Hanover Area took a 2-0 halftime lead on visiting Pittston Area in Friday’s non-league game.

Kelcey Podwika scored for the Lady Patriots less than two minutes into the second half, but they were unable to tie the game.

Lake-Lehman 6, Pittston Area 1

Kinley Purdy had a hat trick and an assist Wednesday to lead Lake-Lehman to the non-league win.

Purdy’s first goal and assist on an Ava Blazes goal put Lake-Lehman in front.

Kacey Podwika scored for Pittston Area with 10:45 left to cut the deficit to 2-1 at halftime.

Pittston Area 3, Wallenpaupack 1

Camryn Karp scored two goals Monday to lead Pittston Area to the road victory in the non-league game.

Karp opened the scoring 7:50 in on an assist from Maddie Lis.

Kelcey Podwika made it 2-0 at halftime on a Maddie Morreale assist.

Lis again assisted Karp to make it 3-0 with 12:29 to play.

Adriana Wallace made four saves for Pittston Area, which carried a shutout into the final six minutes.

Pittston Area built advantages of 17-5 in shots and 8-1 in corner kicks.