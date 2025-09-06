Warrior junior Luke Kopetchny, right, busts up a Western Wayne pass intended for Patrick Donahoe, left. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Warrior junior Luke Kopetchny, right, busts up a Western Wayne pass intended for Patrick Donahoe, left.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Western Wayne’s Patrick Donahoe (8) is smothered by the Warriors Trustin Johnson, left, and Nick Ciampi, right, on Friday night.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Western Wayne’s Patrick Donahoe (8) is smothered by the Warriors Trustin Johnson, left, and Nick Ciampi, right, on Friday night.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Wyoming Area wide receiver Luke Kopetchny catches a 30-yard touchdown pass from quaterback Jack Gravine in first half action against Wester Wayne.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Wyoming Area wide receiver Luke Kopetchny catches a 30-yard touchdown pass from quaterback Jack Gravine in first half action against Wester Wayne.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Jack Gravine scampers in for a 28-yard touchdown run for the Warriors with Western Wayne’s Patrick Donahoe attempting the tackle.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Jack Gravine scampers in for a 28-yard touchdown run for the Warriors with Western Wayne’s Patrick Donahoe attempting the tackle.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Warrior Luke Kopetchny walks in for a touchdown run after Western Wayne defender RJ Walton slipped on the turf.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Warrior Luke Kopetchny walks in for a touchdown run after Western Wayne defender RJ Walton slipped on the turf.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area defeated Western Wayne 50-0 on the football field Friday night.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR