Tim Riefler, Chase Baron, Brody Spindler and Noah Gruber all posted pins Wednesday night when Pittston Area opened the wrestling season with a 52-14, non-league victory at Lake-Lehman.

Gruber won in 34 seconds at 285 pounds, and Riefler won in 40 at 121.

Baron, at 152, and Spindler, at 215, won their bouts in the second period.

Colby Matsko, who needed 5:45 at 107, and Aiden Sweder, who needed just 2:27 at 160, each posted technical falls by 19-3 scores.

The Patriots also picked up three forfeits.

Pittston Area was back in action, along with Wyoming Area, in the Gary Woodruff Duals at Wyalusing Valley on Saturday.