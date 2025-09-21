Maggie Philbin, left, returns a Honesdale Area serve with teammate Rylee Rivera, right, looking on at the net.

At No. 2 singles, Brooke Albertelli of Pittston Area hits a backhand against Honesdale’s Irene Smith.

Caden Boettger finished first overall and led a sweep of four opponents by the Pittston Area boys team Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference cluster meet at Wyoming Valley West’s State Street Elementary School.

Boettger completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:55 to win the seven-team meet by 14 seconds over Holy Redeemer’s Joshua Cachowski.

The Lady Patriots also swept the four opponents.

Both Pittston Area teams are 10-0 with the best records in the WVC, followed by Crestwood’s two teams at 8-0.

Boettger got plenty of support from Cash Radle in fifth, Jakob Mead eighth, Albert Schardien 10th and Brady Tucker 11th.

The Patriots defeated Holy Redeemer (24-31), Hanover Area (18-37), Wyoming Seminary (15-40) and Nanticoke (15-40).

Wyoming Area went 1-3, beating Nanticoke 20-35. The Warriors lost to Hanover Area (18-37), Wyoming Seminary (16-39) and Holy Redeemer (15-40). The win was the first for Wyoming Area.

Alexa Prusinski from Wilkes-Barre Area won the girls race in 20:04.

Olivea Scalese’s fourth-place finish helped Pittston Area defeat Wyoming Seminary (25-30), Holy Redeemer (24-34), Nanticoke (21-34) and Hanover Area (18-37).

Wyoming Area went 2-2 in the girls meet.

One of the losses was to Holy Redeemer 26-29, allowing the Lady Royals (5-2) to move percentage points ahead of the Lady Warriors (7-3) in the WVC Division 2 standings.

Wyoming Area defeated Hanover Area (23-32) and Nanticoke (15-21) but lost to Wyoming Seminary (26-29).

Michael Walsh added a seventh-place finish for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area was led by Kierstyn Orlandini and Sofia Menta in eighth and 10th.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 1, Wyoming Area 0

Crestwood halted Wyoming Area’s 24-game WVC Division 1 winning streak in Wednesday’s defensive struggle at Atlas Field.

The Lady Warriors went 10-0 each of the last two seasons while winning titles and won the first three this year.

Crestwood and Lackawanna Trail are the last two unbeatens in divisional play.

Wyoming Area led Crestwood 4-2 in shots, but the Lady Comets had a 3-1 edge in penalty corners on a day when offensive chances were at a premium.

Ally George scored off one of those penalty corners with 58 seconds to play.

Pittston Area 6, Tunkhannock 1

Milania Widdick and Addyson Kelly scored two goals each to lead Pittston Area past Tunkhannock in a WVC Division 2 game Thursday.

Giuliana Latona scored a goal and assisted on three others. Angie Stuccio also scored.

Pittston Area is 4-3 in the division.

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 2

Kaitlin Mizzer scored twice as Dallas downed visiting Pittston Area in WVC Division 2 play Tuesday.

Guiliana Latona scored two second-quarter goals for Pittston Area.

Pittston Area 2, Delaware Valley 1

Milania Widdick and Lola Serino scored a goal apiece as Pittston Area grinded out a one-goal win over Delaware Valley.

Widdick and Addyson Kelly each had an assist for the Patriots. Karlie Podwika made three saves.

Wyoming Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Sophia Risley scored three goals and Wyoming Area posted the shutout on the road in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Talia Pizano added two goals and an assist. Claudia Rehill had a goal and three assists.

Lucia Campenni opened the scoring unassisted 2:47 into the game.

Juliana Siani had an assist.

Pittston Area 2, Delaware Valley 1

Milania Widdick scored one goal and assisted the other when Pittston Area won at home Sept. 13 in a WVC Division 2 game.

Lola Serino scored and Addyson Kelly had an assist.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, Crestwood 1

Wyoming Area dropped just four games in six sets while sweeping singles Thursday when it extended its winning streak to eight matches with the victory at Crestwood.

The Lady Warriors are 10-1 both in the Wyoming Valley Conference and overall to trail only unbeaten Wyoming Seminary.

Emma Kratz, Molly Kratz and Sarah Willison made up the singles lineup. Alex Jacobs and Vivian Sigman also won easily in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.

Honesdale 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area stepped outside of WVC play for the first time Thursday, but still remained in search of its first win or team point of the season when it fell to visiting Honesdale.

The Lady Patriots are 0-10 overall.

Maggie Philbin-Rylee Rivera won three games at No. 1 doubles before losing and Irene Smith captured one game during the first set at No. 2 singles.

Pittston Area forfeited No. 3 singles and Honesdale won two other matches 6-0, 6-0.

Wyoming Area 5, Tunkhannock 0

Emma Kratz led the way as Wyoming Area won all but one set in Wednesday’s WVC match, beating Miranda Anderson 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Molly Kratz, Sarah Willison and the doubles team of Alex Jacobs-Vivian Sigman also won in straight sets.

Lake-Lehman 4, Pittston Area 0

Lake-Lehman defeated visiting Pittston Area Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots are 0-9 in WVC play.

Wyoming Area 4, Dallas 1

Saran Willison pulled out a three-set victory at No. 2 singles while Alex Jacobs-Vivian Sigman escaped a first-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles as Wyoming Area handed host Dallas its first defeat Monday.

Alana Ginthner-Ava Kuharchik completed the doubles sweep with a straight-sets victory.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

First-place Wyoming Seminary swept visiting Pittston Area Monday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3, Pittston Area 0

Dallas posted a straight-sets victory over visiting Pittston Area in a WVC match Friday.

The Lady Patriots are 1-3 in the WVC and 2-4 overall.