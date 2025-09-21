Ava Musinski had a hand in every goal while Abigail Francis made nine saves for the shutout Monday when Wyoming Area defeated Lake-Lehman 3-0 to emerge as the final unbeaten in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer.
The Lady Warriors added a shutout in their other game during the week to improve to 5-0 in the division and 9-0 overall. They also lead the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.
Lake-Lehman is second in the division at 3-1.
Musinski scored midway through and with 5:39 remaining in the first half for a 2-0 lead. She then assisted on an Alana Zdaniewicz goal in the seventh minute of the second half.
Each team had five corner kicks.
Wyoming Area girls 9, Hanover Area 0
Ava Musinski scored four goals Friday when Wyoming Area rolled at Hanover Area in a Division 2 game.
Musinski scored twice in each half and also had two assists during the six-goal second half.
Franki Pizano had two goals and an assist while Alana Zdaniewicz had a goal and assist.
Ellia Yankovich and Teagan Meier also scored.
Jules Potter, Sofia Menta, Jailynn Park and Alexis Skilonger had assists.
Wyoming Area led 24-2 in shots on goal and 11-3 in corner kicks.
Abigail Francis made two saves as the Lady Warriors posted their sixth shutout of the season.
Wyoming Valley West 0, Pittston Area girls 0
Pittston Area and visiting Wyoming Valley West settled for a scoreless tie after regulation and two overtime periods.
The Lady Patriots are 0-4-2 in WVC Division 1 and 1-7-2 overall.
Hanover Area 3, Wyoming Area boys 0
Host Hanover Area handed Wyoming Area its third shutout loss of the week Friday.
The Warriors fell to 1-6 in WVC Division 2 and 2-7 overall.
Pittston Area boys 1, Nanticoke 0
Sadiki Murindabangabo scored unassisted with a little more than 17 minutes remaining Thursday to lift Pittston Area to the WVC Division 1 victory.
The Patriots are 3-2 in the division and 7-3 overall.
Pittston Area girls 2, Hazleton Area 2
The Lady Patriots managed a tie on the road in WVC Division 1 play Wednesday.
Tunkhannock 5, Wyoming Area boys 0
Tunkhannock shut out visiting Wyoming Area Wednesday.
Dallas 1, Pittston Area boys 0
Dallas shut out host Pittston Area Tuesday in a WVC Division 1 game.
Berwick 3, Pittston Area girls 2
Keaylie Fraind scored three second-half goals to lead Berwick to Monday’s come-from-behind victory on the road.
Kelcey Podwika and Camryn Karp scored for Pittston Area.
Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area boys 0
Wyoming Area was held scoreless Monday in the first of three WVC Division 2 road games in five days.
Pittston Area boys 4, Berwick 0
Sadiki Murindabangabo had a hat trick and assisted the other goal in the shutout of visiting Berwick in the Sept. 13 WVC Division 1 game.
Caleb Shea also scored.
Jackson Duddek made six saves.