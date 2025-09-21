Wyoming Area goalie Abi Francis (13) deflects the Lake-Lehman shot on goal. Francis had nine saves on the day.

Teagan Meier (18) congratulates Ava Musinski (10) after Musinski scored her second goal on the afternoon at 5:39 left in the first half against Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area’s Isabella Costa (19) hustles to get around Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Peiffer (1) during first-half action at Wyoming Area.

Warrior Ava Musinski (10) muscles her way to shooting a goal between two Lake-Lehman defenders, scoring at 19:11 in the first half at home.

Ava Musinski had a hand in every goal while Abigail Francis made nine saves for the shutout Monday when Wyoming Area defeated Lake-Lehman 3-0 to emerge as the final unbeaten in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer.

The Lady Warriors added a shutout in their other game during the week to improve to 5-0 in the division and 9-0 overall. They also lead the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Lake-Lehman is second in the division at 3-1.

Musinski scored midway through and with 5:39 remaining in the first half for a 2-0 lead. She then assisted on an Alana Zdaniewicz goal in the seventh minute of the second half.

Related Video

Each team had five corner kicks.

Wyoming Area girls 9, Hanover Area 0

Ava Musinski scored four goals Friday when Wyoming Area rolled at Hanover Area in a Division 2 game.

Musinski scored twice in each half and also had two assists during the six-goal second half.

Franki Pizano had two goals and an assist while Alana Zdaniewicz had a goal and assist.

Ellia Yankovich and Teagan Meier also scored.

Jules Potter, Sofia Menta, Jailynn Park and Alexis Skilonger had assists.

Wyoming Area led 24-2 in shots on goal and 11-3 in corner kicks.

Abigail Francis made two saves as the Lady Warriors posted their sixth shutout of the season.

Wyoming Valley West 0, Pittston Area girls 0

Pittston Area and visiting Wyoming Valley West settled for a scoreless tie after regulation and two overtime periods.

The Lady Patriots are 0-4-2 in WVC Division 1 and 1-7-2 overall.

Hanover Area 3, Wyoming Area boys 0

Host Hanover Area handed Wyoming Area its third shutout loss of the week Friday.

The Warriors fell to 1-6 in WVC Division 2 and 2-7 overall.

Pittston Area boys 1, Nanticoke 0

Sadiki Murindabangabo scored unassisted with a little more than 17 minutes remaining Thursday to lift Pittston Area to the WVC Division 1 victory.

The Patriots are 3-2 in the division and 7-3 overall.

Pittston Area girls 2, Hazleton Area 2

The Lady Patriots managed a tie on the road in WVC Division 1 play Wednesday.

Tunkhannock 5, Wyoming Area boys 0

Tunkhannock shut out visiting Wyoming Area Wednesday.

Dallas 1, Pittston Area boys 0

Dallas shut out host Pittston Area Tuesday in a WVC Division 1 game.

Berwick 3, Pittston Area girls 2

Keaylie Fraind scored three second-half goals to lead Berwick to Monday’s come-from-behind victory on the road.

Kelcey Podwika and Camryn Karp scored for Pittston Area.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area boys 0

Wyoming Area was held scoreless Monday in the first of three WVC Division 2 road games in five days.

Pittston Area boys 4, Berwick 0

Sadiki Murindabangabo had a hat trick and assisted the other goal in the shutout of visiting Berwick in the Sept. 13 WVC Division 1 game.

Caleb Shea also scored.

Jackson Duddek made six saves.