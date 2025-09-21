Dallas Area senior Sam Kelley (29) looks over his shoulder as he gets by Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler (0) to return a punt for over 65 yards for a Mountaineer touchdown.

Mountaineer Tyce Mason (23) tiptoes into the endzone on a 34-yard reception from Dallas QB Talan Geskey against Pittston Area’s Steven Barnic (8) for Dallas’ first score of the night at home.

Patriot Lucas LoPresto gets off the turf to record a catch from PA QB Paulie Ferrentino against Dallas Area Friday night.

DALLAS TWP. — By design and out of necessity, Pittston Area found more ways to use the prodigious talents of bullish senior Brody Spindler and elusive junior Lucas LoPresto Friday night.

LoPresto accounted for three touchdowns and Spindler capped an exhausting effort by scoring the winning points as the Patriots climbed into the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 lead when they ended a 12-game division winning streak by two-time defending champion Dallas with a 36-35, overtime victory.

Facing a seven-point Dallas lead on the last play of overtime, Spindler scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run, then added the winning two-point conversion.

“There was never a doubt in our mind that we were going to go for two when we scored there in overtime,” first-year Patriots coach Paul Russick said.

The winning two-pointer capped a game in which Spindler carried 33 times for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two vital, two-point conversions. The first put the game into the overtime and the second ended it.

“When you’ve got someone of Brody’s caliber and you need a few yards, it’s hard to not go to him,” Russick said.

With the early division lead on the line, the Patriots turned to Spindler, a four-year starter, more than ever before. His relentless efforts produced 10 of Pittston Area’s 18 first downs, including five third-down conversions and a fourth-and-two situation that he turned into a 19-yard run for the team’s only first-half score.

“We didn’t need Brody to carry the ball a whole lot the first four weeks,”

Needs changed when it came time to assess how to attack Dallas.

Spindler, normally a fullback who takes a few snaps at tailback, rotated between the two positions early before playing almost exclusively at the feature running position in the second half.

On a night when he was also in on 13 tackles from his inside linebacker position, Spindler said he wanted to carry the ball “as much as humanly possible.”

The Dallas secondary made it difficult for LoPresto to do his usual damage in the passing game. The Mountaineers yielded just three LoPresto receptions, none for more than seven yards, as Logan Geskey picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.

Instead, Russick found more ways to use LoPresto.

“You have get the ball to your best players,” Russick said. “We have to get the ball in Lucas and Brody’s hands as much as possible.”

LoPresto pulled Pittston Area into a third-quarter tie by taking a reverse 20 yards for a touchdown as part of his five carries for 56 yards.

Pittston Area took its only lead of regulation later in the third quarter when LoPresto picked off a pass and turned it into a highlight-reel, 57-yard touchdown with a series of maneuvers in front of the Dallas bench.

“I don’t know how he does what he does,” Russick said. “He’s just a special, special player.”

LoPresto was not finished.

Pittston Area fell behind by eight in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter when Talan Geskey threw two of his three touchdown passes to Tyce Mason.

The Patriots patiently drove the ball for five minutes on nine straight runs, including four straight by Spindler.

On third-and-15 from the Dallas 35 with 4:18 left, LoPresto took a lateral swing pass, pulled up and threw to a wide-open Billy Dessoye for the touchdown.

Three Spindler runs in a late drive produced 37 yards, but Geskey intercepted at the 13 in the last minute of regulation to keep the game tied.

Pittston Area won the overtime coin toss.

“We wanted defense,” Spindler said. “We didn’t stop them, but we knew we were still going to win. We knew we were going to score and get two.”

Spindler made sure of that.

“The first two-point conversion, I was stuffed right there,” Spindler said. “I had to put the ball over.

“The second one, I got stopped about the 1 and I just kept driving my feet.”

That drive continued until Spindler was in the end zone, still standing, and the Patriots stood alone at the top of the division.

