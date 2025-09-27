Izzy Kroski (1) passes to Patriot teammate Milania Widdick (2) against Wallenpaupack at home on Tuesday.

Patriot goalie Karlie Podwika blocks a Wallenpaupack Emma Ey (12) shot on goal for a save during Tuesday’s game.

Pittston Area’s Callie Shannon (20) helps out her goalie in blocking a Wallenpaupack shot Tuesday on goal.

Wyoming Area responded to its first Wyoming Valley Conference loss in three seasons by running off three victories in a five-day stretch.

The Lady Warriors are second in Division 1 of the WVC at 5-1 and lead the race for the top seed in District 2 Class A with a 9-2 overall record. They trail only Crestwood (5-0, 8-0-1) in the division heading into Monday’s game with third-place Lackawanna Trail (4-2, 8-3). Crestwood handed Wyoming Area its only WVC defeat.

Wyoming Area 1, Wyoming Valley West 0

Shannon Kearns scored in the fourth quarter Monday to lift visiting Wyoming Area to a victory in the meeting of defending District 2 champions.

Wyoming Area controlled play with a 17-1 lead in shots and a 5-1 advantage in penalty corners, but did not score until 5:09 remaining when Lucia Campenni assisted Kearns on the goal.

Wyoming Area 6, Abington Heights 0

Lucia Campenni scored four goals, including the first three of the game, Wednesday to lead Wyoming Area past Abington Heights in WVC Division 1.

Juliana Siani assisted Campenni’s second-quarter goal to open the scoring and added the other two goals. They scored 2:04 apart late in the third quarter to open the lead to 6-0.

Talia Pizano had two assists and Ella Campenni had one.

Wallenpaupack 3, Pittston Area 0

Annie James scored twice Tuesday as Wallenpaupack defeated host Pittston Area in a WVC Division 2 game.

Karlie Podwika had 14 saves for Pittston Area.

The Lady Patriots slipped to 4-5 in the division and 5-8 overall. They are clinging to the fourth spot and the final quarterfinal home-field position in the nine-team race for the eight District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoff berths.

Dallas 2, Pittston Area 0

Caitlyn Mizzer and Chloe Fiske scored to lift Dallas to the victory at Pittston Area Monday in a WVC Division 2 game.

Karlie Podwika made nine saves in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 2

Gianna Gustinucci had a hat trick for Wilkes-Barre Area Sept. 20 in the non-league victory at Pittston Area.

Jenna Zaladonis and Addyson Kelly scored for the Lady Patriots.

Wyoming Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 1

Lucia Campenni and Talia Pizano had hat tricks as Wyoming Area completed a season sweep of Wyoming Seminary Sept. 20 with the home-field victory.

Campenni added two assists and Pizano one to their three-goal games.

The Lady Warriors had defeated the Blue Knights 5-0 on the road in a WVC game.

Pizano opened the scoring and had two goals in the first quarter, which ended with the Lady Warriors in front 4-0.

Claudia Rehill and Sophia Risley each added a goal and an assist.

Rylee Muniz and Adriana Fanti each made one save in goal for the shutout.