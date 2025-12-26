Pittston Area junior Lucas LoPresto was one of three Wyoming Valley Conference players honored, and the only one selected from a large school, when Pennsylvania Football Writers released their all-state teams Tuesday and Wednesday.

LoPresto was named to the Class 5A team as an athlete on defense after serving in a variety of roles during a WVC Division 1 championship season by the Patriots.

The defensive back also played wide receiver, kick returner and occasionally running back and quarterback.

LoPresto was the only player in the division to score more than 100 points. He produced 20 touchdowns, scoring at least one each on a run, catch, kickoff return, punt return, interception and fumble return and as a passer.

Related Video

Defensively, LoPresto had 23 tackles, including a sack, along with four forced fumbles and three of his touchdown returns.

LoPresto was the division’s second-leading receiver with 39 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns while averaging eight yards per carry for 376 yards and nine touchdowns rushing. He also averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and 17 per punt return along with passing for more than 100 yards.

Running back Ty’Meere Wilkerson and offensive lineman Matt Gordner from Division 2 champion Berwick were the other WVC players selected. They made the Class 3A team. The Lackawanna Football Conference had eight players selected, including Class A Player of the Year Isaac Ryon from Lackawanna Trail.

Field hockey

Wyoming Area had four players recognized earlier when the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association named its all-state teams.

Sisters Lucia and Ella Campenni were named to the first team in Class A.

Briana Dragwa was a second-team choice, while Claudia Rehill made the third team.

Lucia Campenni, a senior who has committed to Temple, led the team with 38 goals. She was also fourth for the District 2 Class A finalists in assists with six.

Rehill was third on the Lady Warriors in goals with 10 and second in assists with eight. Ella Campenni was third with seven assists and tied for fourth with five goals. Both are sophomores.

Dragwa is a junior.

The four selections ranked Wyoming Area behind only Crestwood and Wyoming Valley West among the 33 players chosen from the WVC.