Pittston Area dropped its second straight road wrestling match, losing at Blue Ridge 41-35 in non-league action Monday.

The loss dropped the defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Patriots to 7-3 and sixth out of 12 teams in the ratings race for eight berths in the District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet Tournament. Blue Ridge, the Lackawanna League Division 3 leader, is 7-4 and rated second out of 16 District 2 Class 2A teams.

Chase Baron and Ethan Aftewicz had pins for Pittston Area.

The Patriots were scheduled to compete in the Turner Holiday Classic, a two-day event at Conestoga Valley that was set to begin Saturday and continue Sunday.

Related Video

Wyoming Area had the week off.