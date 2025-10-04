Wyoming Area’s Maggie Huang (2) and Gwen Pealer (15) get up to block the shot of Pittston Area’s Emmy Savakinas (2).

Wyoming Area’s Sara Pealer (29) get up above the net to get the ball past Patriot defenders Annika Lien (4) and Jillian Haas (19).

Chyenne Stevenson (45) spikes the ball against Pittston Area for the Warriors of Wyoming Area.

Gianna Martinelli (20) sets the ball for teammate Taylor Stephenson (33) for Pittston Area versus Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area took control in the third set Wednesday on the way to a four-set victory at Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball match.

The Lady Warriors won the first set 25-15, but Pittston Area came back to tie the match by taking the second set 25-20.

Wyoming Area won the final two sets 25-12 and 25-20.

Taylor Gashi had 15 kills, 14 digs and three service aces to lead the victory.

Kenzie Galenty had a team-high 20 digs along with four aces.

Madelyn Smith, who had eight digs, and Ava Boyle, who had five digs, shared the setting duties with 15 assists each.

Cheyenne Stevenson had eight kills and two digs. Sara Pealer had six kills, three aces, two digs and two block assists. Aubrey Lewis had five digs.

Pittston Area was led by Emmy Savakinas with five blocks, seven digs, 14 service points and two aces.

Gianna Martinelli had a team-high 17 points along with 10 assists, eight digs and two kills.

Brenna O’Malley had 11 points, 11 digs and three assists.

Taylor Stephenson had eight kills and four assists.

Jillian Haas had three kills, three blocks and three aces. Isabella Roman had eight digs and Madison Kelly had six. Mia Adelstein had four assists and three digs. Elianna Lappano had four kills. Paige Bittman had five points and two assists.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

Tunkhannock swept host Wyoming Thursday.

The Lady Warriors are 2-7 in the WVC. They are 3-7 overall and in the eighth spot in the 12-team race for eight spots in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Delaware Valley 3, Pittston Area 0

Visiting Delaware Valley handed Pittston Area its eighth straight loss Thursday.

The Lady Patriots are 1-8 in the WVC and 2-9 overall. They are 10th in the Class 3A playoff race.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

Dallas swept visiting Wyoming Area Monday by set scores of 25-14, 25-15, 26-24.

Kenzie Galenty had 23 digs, 10 service points and five aces in the loss.

Josie Kivak added 17 digs while Taylor Gashi had 13.

Gwyn Pealer had two kills.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 0

Tunkhannock posted the sweep at Pittston Area Monday.