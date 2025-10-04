Pittston Area enjoyed a 3-0 week in field hockey while Wyoming Area won both its games to remain on top of the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class A playoffs.

The Lady Patriots are 7-5 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and evened their overall record at 8-8 with the three wins.

The Lady Warriors improved to 7-1 in WVC Division 1 and 11-2 overall.

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 0

Addyson Kelly scored twice and Pittston Area shut out Berwick on the road in Thursday’s Division 2 game.

Lola Serino scored the first goal, then assisted Kelly on the last goal of the game.

Wyoming Area 9, Hazleton Area 0

Lucia Campenni scored five goals and assisted on two others Wednesday when Wyoming Area routed Hazleton Area in the Division 1 game at Atlas Field.

Campenni scored the game’s first four goals, helping the Lady Warriors to a 6-0 halftime lead.

Shannon Kearns had two goals and an assist.

Claudia Rehill and Talia Pizano also scored.

Pittston Area 3, Nanticoke 2

Giuliana Latona scored twice, including the game-winner, Tuesday to help Pittston Area get past visiting Nanticoke in the Division 2 game.

Lola Serino scored the other goal.

Wyoming Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 1

Wyoming Area handed visiting Lackawanna Trail just its second conference loss of the season Monday in the Division 2 game.

Lucia Campenni scored twice in the last 4:38 of the first quarter.

Juliana Siani also scored.

Talia Pizano assisted the last two goals, both of which came off penalty corners. Sophia Risley had the other assist.

Pittston Area 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Addyson Kelly scored one goal and assisted another as Pittston Area won Monday at Holy Redeemer in a Division 2 game.

Giuliana Latona, Milania Widdick and Jenna Zaladonis also scored. Lola Serino had an assist.

Pittston Area dominated with a 26-3 lead in shots and a 10-2 advantage in penalty corners.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 12, Wyoming Seminary 0

Ava Musinski scored three goals, including the first two of the game, as Wyoming Area pummeled Wyoming Seminary in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 game at Atlas Field.

The Lady Warriors remained unbeaten through eight division and 12 overall games.

Wyoming Area led 8-0 at halftime, then Musinski assisted the first goal of the second half.

Teagan Meier scored consecutive goals midway through the half for a 5-0 lead.

Alana Zdaniewicz had a goal and two assists while Kinley Park and Jules Potter eachj had a goal and an assist.

Ella Yankovich, Franki Pizano, Katelyn Jacobs and Caitlyn Babuscak also scored.

Sofia Menta and Jailynn Park had the other assists.

The defense allowed just two corner kicks and one shot, which was stopped by Abi Francis.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 4

Dallas edged visiting Pittston Area Tuesday in the WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots are 0-6-2 in the division and 2-9-2 overall.

Pittston Area 7, Lakeland 2

Pittston Area rolled to the non-league road victory Sept. 27.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Pittston Area shut out visiting Wilkes-Barre Area in a WVC Division 1 game Friday.

The Patriots improved to 6-4 in the division and 9-5 overall. They are currently positioned fourth in the District 2 Class 3A playoff race where the top four teams earn quarterfinal home games.

Wyoming Area 5, MMI Prep 0

The Warriors rolled to Thursday’s WVC Division 2 road win.

Wyoming Area improved to 3-7 in the division and 4-9 overall.

Western Wayne 6, Wyoming Area 0

Western Wayne shut out visiting Wyoming Area in non-league play Wednesday.

Wyoming Area 9, Berwick 1

Wyoming Area routed Berwick in a WVC Division 2 game Monday at Tenth Street Field.