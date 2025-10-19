Ava Musinski had a hand in every goal Saturday when Wyoming Area shook off an early score by host Pittston Area to defeat the Lady Patriots 6-1 in a non-league meeting between the rivals.

Musinski scored three goals and assisted on three as Wyoming Area wrapped up the regular season with a 15-1 record.

The Lady Warriors are preparing to play Lake-Lehman Monday night at Wilkes-Barre Area to break the first-place tie and determine the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship. Both teams went 9-1 in the division and they split their meetings with each other.

Wyoming Area is the top seed for the upcoming District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Pittston Area is 3-13-2 and is expected to be the fifth seed in a six-team field when the pairings become official, which is likely to be Sunday.

Kathyn Scagliotti gave Pittston Area the lead on an assist from Camryn Karp 5:55 into the game.

Jules Potter tied the game less than four minutes later and the game remained at 1-1, until Musinski and Franki Pizano assisted each other’s goals 1:55 apart for a 3-1 lead 4:10 before halftime.

The Lady Warriors pulled away early in the second half.

Teagan Meier scored less than two minutes in, then assisted the last two Musinski goals to build the five-goal advantage with 23:26 still remaining.

Wyoming Area led 28-5 in shot on goal and 7-1 in corner kicks.

Abi Francis made four saves for Wyoming Area.

Adrianna Wallace stopped 22 shots for Pittston Area.

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 2

Hazleton Area dropped host Pittston Area Thursday in the WVC Division 1 finale.

Final division standings: Crestwood 12-0, Wilkes-Barre Area 10-2, Dallas 6-5-1, Berwick 5-5-2, Hazleton Area 3-8-1, Pittston Area 1-9-2, Wyoming Valley West 1-9-2.

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Teagan Meier scored the first two goals and assisted on another before halftime to as Wyoming Area clinched its first-place tie in WVC Division 2 with Thursday’s road win.

Ava Musinski scored the team’s third and fourth goals, one in each half.

Alexis Skilonger and Sofia Menta also scored.

Bella Costa, Jules Potter and Sara Golden had the other assists.

Wyoming Area led 26-2 in shots on goal and 10-2 in corner kicks.

Abi Francis made two saves in the win.

Final division standings: Wyoming Area 9-1, Lake-Lehman 9-1, Holy Redeemer 5-5, Nanticoke 5-5, Wyoming Seminary 2-8, Hanover Area 0-10.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Rebecca Dunn, Camryn Karp and Kathryn Scagliotti scored second-half goals to rally Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 road game.

Wyoming Area 9, Western Wayne 3

Wyoming Area scored the last five goals of the first half and the first two of the second half to erase an early, one-goal deficit on the way to the Oct. 11 non-league victory over visiting Western Wayne.

Ella Yankovich scored the first and last goals of the streak on the way to a hat trick to support the four-goal effort by Ava Musinski.

Jules Potter and Alana Zdaniewicz had the other Wyoming Area goals.

Franki Pizano supplied three assists and Kinley Park had one.

Abi Francis made 12 saves in the wide-open offensive game that featured 30 shots on goal and 10 corner kicks by the Lady Warrior.